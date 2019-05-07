Cayli Biele and Claudia Schreier each scored four goals for Lacey Township High School en route to a 19-8 win over Brick Township on Tuesday.
Kayleigh Flanegan notched a hat trick with three goals and added an assist.
Abigayle Sinibaldi also scored three goals and added two assists for the Lions (5-10). Sydney Koch made 12 saves in net.
From Monday
Ranney 14,
Pinelands Reg. 9
Jamilyn Hawkins scored five goals for Pinelands (1-11). Kamryn Borden, Skylar Callahan, Francesca Disanzo and Kayla Carson scored a goal each for the Wildcats. Quinn Moore made nine saves in net.
Holy Spirit 12,
Absegami 11
For Holy Spirit (6-10), Leah Corkhill scored four goals. Jolena Cordasco scored three, and Maggie Cella added two. Bryanna Mastro, Sophia Sobocinski and Emma Watson each scored once. Lauren Mevoli made two saves.
Elizabeth Picardi scored six goals for Absegami (5-9). Haleigh Schafer and Kelly Askins each scored twice. Radhika Pandya made 15 saves.
Collingswood 12,
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 11
Anissa Serafine and Mary Meduri each scored four goals for OLMA (7-10). Adrianna Dodge scored three goals. Lindsey Serafine made 12 saves.
Collingswood improved to 7-8.
Millville 17,
Atlantic City 7
Kylie Giordano scored five goals and had three assists for Millville (7-7). Kelsey Andres scored four goals. Elly Taylor had two goals and two assists. Casey Etter scored twice. Olivia Giordano, Julianna Giordano, Abbey Maurer and San’aa Doss each scored once. Angelina Miller made seven saves.
For the Vikings (2-9), Catherine Agostini and Megan Dougherty each scored twice. Sela Mesham, Mackenzie Smith and Maddie Chapman each scored once. Angie Maldonado made nine saves.
Boys lacrosse
From Monday
Mainland Reg. 14,
Lower Cape May 7
Colin Cooke scored six goals for Mainland (9-5). Dominic Gagliardi scored three goals and had three assists. Gavin Weis scored twice and Chris Vicchiarelli made eight saves.
Chuckie Magill, Gavin Staley and Nico Castellano each scored twice for Lower (10-4), Cameron Leslie made 14 saves.
Rancocas valley 17,
Egg Harbor Twp. 13
Jake Zinkgraf scored four goals and added two assists for EHT. Tyler Venuto scored four goals. Drew Carpenter scored three and had three assists. Garrett Shaner had two assists and one goal. Andrew Venuto scored once. Mikey Hodgins made 10 saves, and Matt Green made four saves.
St. Augustine Prep 8,
Ocean City 7
For the Hermits (10-2), Mike Vanaman scored five goals. Brendan Roth scored twice, and David Burr scored once.
St. Augustine led 6-4 at halftime.
For Ocean City (14-2), Marty Cattie, Noam Levy-Smith and Christian Kuhn each scored twice. Billy Kroeger won 55.5% of his faceoffs. Charlie Dahl made 15 saves.
Cedar Creek 16,
Atlantic City 1
Robbie Nawrocki scored six goals and had three assists. Jayson Fraone scored five goals, and Aidan Richardson scored twice and had an assists. Doug Bruckler and Kevin Dougherty each had three assists and one goal. Jake Nawrocki made eight saves.
Brad Jones scored the lone goal for Atlantic City (2-8). Sean Drew made 10 saves.
