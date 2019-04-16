The Lacey Township High School boys lacrosse team beat Mainland Regional 10-7 in a nonconference matchup Tuesday.
Lacey scored three goals to win it after the score was tied 7-7 at the end of three quarters. Dylan Vitale and Chris Augustine led host Lacey with three goals apiece. Ryan Giles had three assists. The Lions improved to 6-0.
Colin Cooke and Nick Diez each scored three goals for Mainland (4-2), and Devon Ford had two assists.
From Monday
Holy Spirit 9,
Cedar Creek 6
The Spartans’ Sam Phillips and JoJo Reitzler each scored three goals. Justin Curcio scored twice. Chris Finan scored once, and Luke Phillips had three assists. Luke “Scrappy” Spotts made 12 saves.
No other information was available.
Girls lacrosse
New Hope-Solebury (PA.) 17,
Holy Spirit 7
Maggie Cella had two goals for Holy Spirit (3-5). Bryanna Mastro had a goal and an assist. Britney Sciarillo added two assists. Other scorers were Gianna Michelinni (1), Leah Corkhill (1), Jolena Cordasco (1) and Emma Watson (1).
Kate Dougherty had two goals for New Hope-Solebury. Mag DeVito added two. Rylie Hepp and Sam Kruopas had one apiece.
Boys volleyball
St. Augustine 2,
Pleasantville 1
St. Augustine won in straight sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-20. For Pleasantville, John Catapang recorded 13 assists and eight digs. Michael Pena had five blocks and five kills, and Feres Vasquez had two kills and eight digs.
Pleasantville fell to 1-5.
From Monday
Southern Reg 2,
Toms River North 0
Southern won 25-12, 25-18.
The Rams’ Matt Maxwell had 20 assists with five digs and six service points. Derek Medenilla had 10 digs and three service points. Tommy Deakyne had four kills and four service points.
Southern improved to 9-0.
Boys tennis
Shore Conference Tournament, First Round
Pinelands Reg. 3,
Southern Reg. 2
At Southern Regional
Singles— Brian Delbury P d. Elion Dunwoody S 6-4, 6-4; Andrew Schulz P d. Logan Van Liew S 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Joseph Dunwoody S d. Arpit Gainder P 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles— P (Samuel Cardillo, Josh Kline) d. S (Chris Marinelli, Matt Terhune) 6-1, 6-1; S (Dan Sullivan, Dan Wohl) d. P 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
Records— Southern Reg. 4-0, Pinelands 4-2.
Other matches
Absegami 4
Oakcrest 1
At Absegami
Singles— Austin Snyder A d. Zian Pena O 6-0, 6-0; Karan Panyda A d. Andy Nguyen O 6-2, 6-1; Christian Pimenta O d. Pratham Millu A 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles— A (Aaron Ng, Yash Patel) d. O (Mikail Cuerquis, Kyle Espina) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6; A (Moise Dembele, Vinson Jiang) d. O (Ethan O’Brien, Justin Haye) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Cedar Creek 5
Holy Spirit
At Holy Spirit
Singles— Sean Snyder CC d. Alex Destefano HS 6-0, 6-0; Andy Geffard CC d. Nicolas Fleming HS 6-2, 6-2; Bradley Garber CC d. Oliver Huang HS 6-0, 6-1.
Records— Cedar Creek 4-1, Holy Spirit 0-5.
Millville 4
Delsea Reg. 1
At Millville
Singles— Kevin Smith M d. Charles Dalisay D 6-2, 6-1; Ralph Martin M d. Drew Gant D 6-3, 7-5; William Muhlbaier M d. Josh Lewbart D 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Doubles— M (Gavin Smith, Matthew Price) d. D (Joe Lopresti, Sean Phillips) 6-4, 6-3; D (Jimmy Keenan, Ethan Mattson) d. M (John Sheppard, Jacob Lewis) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Records— Millville 7-3, Delsea Reg. 4-2.
From Monday
Millville 3,
Egg Harbor Township 2
At Egg Harbor Township
Singles—Kevin Smith M d. Andrew Yuen 6-1, 6-3; Josh Guimapang EHT d. Ralph Martin 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; William Muhlbaier M d Sam Liang 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles—Gavin Smith-Matthew Price M d. Donovan Sullivan-Neal Kamdar 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4; James Chancey-Luis Geda EHT d. Jacob Lewis-John Sheppard 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.
Records—M 6-3; EHT 2-4.
Golf
Barnegat 192,
Jackson Liberty 192
(Barnegat won on the fifth-score tiebreaker)
At Atlantis Golf Club
JL—Joe Virga 42, Erik Anhorn 45, Joe Grosso 52, Nick Gray 53, Leon Graf 56.
B—Kyle Smith 45, Nick Spitz 46, Owen McAvoy 49, James Davenport 52, Peter Toth 53.
Records—JL 2-5; B 6-1.
Pinelands Reg. 175,
Lacey Twp. 180
At Cedar Creek Golf Course (par 36)
P— Austin Carney 40, Connor Carney 41, Tom Reilly 46, Nate Szwed 48.
L— Matt Dolan 38, Patrick Zucharelli 45, Cody Pettit 45, Brandon Piserchia 52.
Birdies— Dolan (2), C. Carney (1).
Records— P 3-0, L 6-2.
Wildwood 224,
Clayton 245
At White Oaks Country Club (par 36)
W— Divad Reyes 53, Tyler Tomlin 54, Ahmed Benmiled 57, Jared Lopez 60.
C— Michael Rygalski 58, Samantha Tiedman 58, Meredith Owen 62, Alexis Tiedman 67.
Records— W 2-3, C 0-4.
From Monday
Cape May Tech 199,
Wildwood Catholic 241
At Shore Club (par 36)
CMT—Chris Porto 46, Ruby Redmond 50, David Wurtz 51, Zach Johnson 52.
WC—Kieron Kelly 54, Cory Krause 56, PJ Bogle 58, Nathan Yost 73.
Records—CMT 5-2; WC 0-5.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.