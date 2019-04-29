Julia Gibson scored three goals to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 9-7 victory over visiting Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Monday.
Carina Raymond had two goals and three assists for Lower (11-2). Jenna O’Neill had one goal, seven draw controls and four ground balls, and Marissa Giancola and Sabrina Faulkner each added a goal and two assists. Maddie Schiffbauer had one goal and Maggie Boyle had an assist. Melani Amador made four saves.
For OLMA (6-8), Adrianna Dodge led with five goals and Anissa Serafine had two. Lindsey Serafine made 10 saves.
Egg Harbor Township 16,
Absegami 2
Hayley Henderson led EHT with seven goals and Emily Gargan added five. Grace Carpenter, Laine Walterson, Sadie Broschard and Alexis Gray each scored one goal. Jordan Hawkes had three saves. For Absegami, Haleigh Schafer and Jada O’Brien scored a goal apiece. Radhika Pandya made 10 saves.
Middle Township 19,
Holy Spirit 7
Maddie Barber scored five goals for visiting Middle (10-0) and Aubrey Hunter and Kira Sides had four goals apiece. Leah Corkhill led the Spartans (4-8) with five goals.
Mainland Regional 22,
Millville 9
Casey Murray led host Mainland (7-5) with seven goals and four assists, and Mary McLaughlin added six goals and one assist. Julianna Melina had two goals and three assists. Mustangs goalies Ciara Reeves and Jenna Fantasia had seven and three saves, respectively. For Millville (5-7), Kylie Giordano and Olivia Giordano scored three goals apiece and Kelsey Andres had two.
Boys lacrosse
Ocean City 15,
Cedar Creek 3
Christian Kuhn scored six goals for the visiting Red Raiders (12-1) and Noam Levy-Smith had four. Trent Laveson added two goals and Jake Schneider had a goal and four assists. Bill Kroeger added nine ground ball and won 17 of 18 faceoffs. Charlie Dahl and Collin Perro each had four saves. For Cedar Creek (5-5), Robbie Nawrocki scored two goals and EJ Adams had one. Jake Nawrocki made 14 saves.
Holy Spirit 8,
Middle Township 2
Sam Phillips and Justin Curcio scored two goals apiece for visiting Holy Spirit (6-1), and and Jo Jo Reitzler, Luke Phillips, Eric Roman and Chris Finan each added a goal. Brady Wynn and Matt Frame had a goal apiece for Middle. (0-12). Miguel Abarca-Vargus made 26 saves for the Panthers.
Boys tennis
Millville 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Millville
Singles—Kevin Smith d. Angel Arista 6-0, 6-1; Ralph Martin d. Ivan Perez 6-2, 6-1; William Muhlbaier d. Juan Santiago 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Matthew Price-Gavin Smith d. Jair Ruesgal-Yilzon Sylejmani 6-0, 6-1; John Sheppard-Jacob Lewis d. M. Jiminez-Gary DeLeon 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Bridgeton 0-10; Millville 9-3.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.