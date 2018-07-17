Madison Barber, a junior at Middle Township High School, was selected to attend the Maverik National Lacrosse Classic after being named a 2018 Maverik National High School Lacrosse All-American.
Barber will represent New Jersey during the tournament, which will be held in Frederica, Delaware, at the DE Turf Sports Complex through Thursday.
The Maverik National Lacrosse Classic was created to provide lacrosse athletes with a chance to test their skills on a national level, as well as represent their state and compete in front of NCAA coaches from all divisions.
Teams will compete in round-robin pools and advance to a seeded bracket based on their records.
Last year, New Jersey defeated Pennsylvania 10-7 in the championship game.
“We’re keeping an eye on them (Pennsylvania),” Barber said. “I feel like we’ll be pretty good. We have some returning players that know what the tournament is all about and what the level of play is.”
Barber and the rest of the New Jersey team arrived on Monday for the opening ceremony.
Prior to making the team, players had to try out during regional qualifiers.
“I was definitely overwhelmed at first,” Barber said. “The whole state got to try out for the team, but once I got there I calmed down and played my best and thought that if I do my best it’s all I can really do.”
Barber, a midfielder, was a first-team Press All-Star as well as a Cape-Atlantic League first team All-Star this past season.
She reached her 100th career goal and assist during her sophomore season and led New Jersey in assists with 109 and was second in the state in points at 175.
“I feel like as a player, I am very good at seeing the entire field and seeing when someone is open and when they’re not,” Barber explained.
“I have to trust my teammate they’re gonna catch the ball and finish the play and I have to trust that my passes are good enough to get through to them.”
