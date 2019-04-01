Matt Maggi scored four goals to lead the Absegami High School boys lacrosse team to a 16-5 victory in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivisional game Monday.
Paul McColgan, Dylan Mooney, A.J. Kern and Ryan Wilkins each scored twice for Absegami (2-0). The Braves’ Sean Warren, A.J. Silipina and Brody Manek had one goal apiece. Luke Westcoat made five saves.
For Middle (0-3), Ryan Nagle scored four goals and Brett Nabb added one. Miguel Abarca made 18 saves.
Washington Twp. 15,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
The Eagles’ Sean Auble scored the lone goal. Mikey Hodgins made 12 saves. EHT fell to 0-3.
For Washington Township, GianLuca Lockhart scored four goals and added two assists. Zach Grassi, Nick Flamrna and Albert Tobey each scored twice. Dylan Krietzer made two saves.
Girls lacrosse
Lower Cape May Reg. 17,
Holy Spirit 6
The Caper Tigers’ Maya Critchfield scored a game-high five goals and added three assists. Sabrina Faulkner scored three goals and had two assists. Carina Raymond scored four, and Cook and Jenna O’Neill each scored once for Lower (3-0). Julia Gibson made eight saves.
Leah Corkhill scored three goals, and Maggi Cella added one goal. Tessa Florentino and Bryanna Mastro each scored once for Holy Spirit (2-1). Lauren Mevolli made 12 saves.
Egg Harbor Twp. 21
Oakcrest 1
The Eagles’ Laine Walterson led with five goals. Olivia Elwell and Haley Henderson each added four goals. Grace Carpenter scored three, and Peyton Dever and Emily Gargan each scored twice. EHT improved to 2-1.
Pheobe Ohnemuller scored for the Eagles (1-2).
Lacey Twp. 12,
Donovan Catholic 9
Claudia Schreier scored three goals and had three assists for host Lacey (1-2), and Olivia Tarricone had three goals. Abigayle Sinibaldi scored twice, Shyanne Nucifora had a goal and three assists, and Kara Bove added a goal and two assists. Kayleigh Flanegan and Cayli Biele each scored one goal. Kayla Mikloski made 18 saves for the win.
For Donovan Catholic (0-2), Isabella Kenmure and Talianna Bell scored three goals apiece. Emma Gaglione made 11 saves.
Boys tennis
Vineland 3,
Middle Twp. 2
At Middle Twp.
Singles— Max Gilbert (MT) d. Francis Virtucio 6-0, 6-0; James Virtucio (V) d. Nick Gibboni 6-4, 6-4; Justin Price (MT) d. Primit Patel 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles— Sahil Patel-Preet Patel (v) d. Teo Dimitrov-John Leahy 1-6, 6-1, 6-2; Vedant Patel-Yiorgos Panagiotopoulos (v) d. Matt Tzorfas-Colby Watts 6-2, 6-0.
Records—V 1-0; MT 0-1.
Atlantic City 4,
Absegami 1
At Atlantic City
Singles— Austin Snyder (AB) d. Marshall Huynh 6-3, 6-0; Hrithick Mazumder (AC) d. Karan Pandya 6-2, 6-4; Sifat Uddoullah (AC) d. Pratham Millu 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles— Andrew Dolan-Kunal Jadeja (AC) d. Aaron Ng-Yash Patel 6-0, 6-1; Sheik Nahiyan-Steven Lee (AC) d. Vinson Jiang-Manav Dasondi 6-0, 6-1.
Records—AC 1-0; A 0-1.
Southern Reg. 5,
Brick Twp. 0
At Southern Reg.
Singles—Eloin Dunwoody d. Jared Lowerre 6-0, 6-0; Logan Van Liew d. Hao Tang 6-0, 6-2; Joseph Dunwoody d. Christian Decape 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Jake Henderson-Dan Sullivan d. David Stritch-Pete Salamone 6-1; Chris Marinelli-Matt Terhune d. Rafael Ferrira-Jason Norman 6-1, 6-1.
Records—SR 1-0; BT 0-1.
Woodstown 5,
Wildwood 0
At Fox Park
Singles— Jordan Lindstrom d. Mateo Perez 6-2, 6-0; Jason Petrin d. Dennis Olgun 6-0, 6-0; Dan Bonowski d. Alfredo Juarez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— N/A d. Karl Brown-Julio Rivera 6-0, 6-0; N/A d. Kevin Cruz Valle-Sebastian Rivera 6-0, 6-0.
Records— Wood 1-0; Wildwood 0-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.