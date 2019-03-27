EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Mainland Regional High School boys lacrosse team began with a relentless scoring barrage in its game with Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday.
The Mustangs, last year's Cape-Atlantic League champion, scored eight straight goals in the first quarter, and then cruised to an 18-4 opening-day win over EHT in a CAL inter-division game.
Nine Mustangs scored in the game, led by midfielder Colin Cooke, who had four goals, and attackmen Dominic Gagliardi and Devon Ford, who had three apiece. Attackman Pat Taylor added two goals and a team-high three assists, and attack Brandon Batz scored two goals.
"We told the offense to get control of the ball and told the defense to play aggressive," Mainland coach Clayton Smith said. "We lost seniors from our core group last year to graduation, but we played well. We lost a lot of talent but replaced it with talent. We have a big target on our back this year. There's a long way to go — about 19 games or so — but it was a nice way to start."
Mainland goalie Jack Hassett made four saves for the win.
"I have to give special credit to Jack, because both of our goalies are out with injuries, and he came to us and said he would play goal," Smith said. "He's a defensive midfielder."
Batz made it 1-0 in the first minute of play from near the net, and Gagliardi scored two in a row to make it 3-0. Cooke, Ford and Taylor each added goals, and Cooke scored again to make it 7-0 with 1 minute, 38 seconds left in the first quarter. Nick Diez beat the buzzer with a goal, and it was 8-0.
"We're trying to pick up where we left off last year," said Cooke, a 17-year-old junior. "We came out strong with a lot of energy. We're getting the new guys acclimated. We won the faceoffs. We spread the ball around to find the open lanes."
Cooke is also a member of the Mainland boys swimming team, which won it fourth consecutive state Public B title in late February.
"Swimming definitely helps with cardio, and I was ready to run," Cooke said.
Taylor scored to make it 9-0 early in the second quarter. EHT's Jake Zinckgraf put his team on the board with 8:59 before halftime, and he scored again before. Mainland led 12-2 at halftime. Ford scored twice in the third quarter.
"The plan was to set the pace and play with intensity," said Taylor, an 18-year-old senior. "We have two good attack lines that can get it done. It was good to get the win. We showed our versatility and depth. It was good to see everybody get a goal."
AJ Patroni and Tyler Venuto scored in the second half for the Eagles. Goalie Matt Green made 10 saves.
"It was the first game, and we were a little tense," Egg Harbor Township coach C.J. Walters said. "If you start slow against a great team, you're going to fall behind. Our four captains spoke to the team at halftime, and we came out with more fire in the belly in the second half."
Mainland Regional;8 4 4 2—18
Egg Harbor Township;0 2 2 0—4
Goals—Cooke (4), Gagliardi (3), Ford (3), Batz (2), Taylor (2), Diez, Gillman, Meister, Islinger MR. Zinckgraf (2), Patroni, T. Venuto EHT.
Goalies—Hassett (4) MR. Green (10) EHT.
Records—MR 1-0; EHT 0-1.
