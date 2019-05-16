The fifth-seeded Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse team won its South Jersey Group III first round game over 12th-seeded Winslow Township 14-2 on Wednesday.
Mary McLaughlin and Courtney Wolf scored three goals each for Mainland. Charlotte Walcoff and Julianna Medina both scored twice. Casey Murray, Rileigh Booth, Samantha Rodman and Cadence Fitzgerald each scored a goal for the Mustangs.
SJ Group I Playoffs
Quarterfinals
(3) Woodstown 16,
(6) Our Lady of Mercy 1
Adrianna Dodge scored the only goal for OLMA. Lindsey Serafine made eight saves for the Villagers.
Baseball
Egg Harbor Twp 11,
Atlantic City 0
Cory Kessler went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for EHT (10-9). Robbie Petracci had a triple and two RBIs. David Appolonia went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Eagles.
For Atlantic City (2-18), Patrick Feehan pitched five innings in the loss.
Mainland Reg. 6,
ACIT 1
Mark Elliott and Clayton Sands both went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Mainland (16-5). John Paytas and Luke Mazur both drove in a run. Tommy Zanaras pitched five innings, striking out three for the Mustangs.
For ACIT (8-14), Tony Santa Maria hit a solo home run.
From Wednesday
Middle Twp. 9,
Camden Tech 7
Luke Salvo pitched 6 2/3 innings for Middle (4-13), earning the win. Drew Ludman and Lew Rusko had two hits each for the Panthers.
Prior to the game, Coach Chuck Dougherty’s #14 was retired by Middle Township High School as the coach is retiring after 31 years. A plaque was unveiled naming the baseball field “Dougherty Field” by the City of Middle Township.
Mainland 15,
Colts Neck 9
Gavin Weis scored four goals and two assists and Colin Cooke also scored four goals for the Mainland (12-6). Devon Ford had three goals and two assists and Dominic Gagliardi had three goals and one assist for the Mustangs.
ACIT 24,
Atlantic City 5
Tony Santa Maria went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs with four runs scored for ACIT (8-13). Sean Parker went 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Steve Graziano, Javier Vega, Mike Hudson and Kevin Keil drove in two runs each for the Red Hawks.
For Atlantic City (2-17), Nick Abrams and Patrick Feehan both homered.
Absegami 6,
Cedar Creek 2
Sam Daggers threw five innings, striking out ten and allowing just one run on one hit for Absegami. He also went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Shane Nanek was 2 for 2 and reached base safely four times for the Braves.
For Cedar Creek, Luke Vaks tripled and also struck out nine in four innings.
Ocean City 19,
Oakcrest 1
AJ Campbell was 3 for 4 with five RBIs for Ocean City. Shane Ferry was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and Brandyn Pokrass drove in two runs for the Red Raiders.
For Oakcrest, Ty’Rell Harris went 3 for 3 and drove in the Falcon’s lone run.
Mainland Reg. 9,
Lower Cape May Reg. 3
Brody Levin had two hits, two RBIs and a run for Mainland (15-5). Gabe Arena added a single and two RBIs. Mark Elliott had a double.
Aidan Lowry had a solo home run for Lower Cape May (4-14).
St. Joseph 4,
Buena Reg. 2
Jayden Shertel threw a complete game for St. Joseph (10-8), striking out nine, giving up two runs on three hits. Brock Mercado was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and a triple. Steven Omrod was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Clearview Reg. 3,
No. 3 St. Augustine Prep 2
Brendan Dougherty had a two-run single for Clearview (11-6). Kevin Foreman was 3 for 4.
Anthony Sofran had a solo home run for St. Augustine (19-4).
Boys Volleyball
From Wednesday
Lacey Twp. 2,
Central Reg. 0
Chris Locha led Lacey (7-10) with 23 digs. Ari Matarazzo had six kills, three blocks and a dig. Nick Majors and Cameron Bassford both had seven assists for the Lions.
