Casey Murray and Courtney Wolf scored four goals apiece to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 16-6 victory over Milliville in a Cape-Atlantic League non-divisional game Tuesday.
The Mustangs’ Julianna Medina added three goals and two assists and Robin Spector had two goals and two assists. Mainland improved to 2-1.
Casey Etter led Millville (1-2) with three goals.
Boys lacrosse
From Monday
Salesianum (De.) 13,
Ocean City 4
Trent Laveson scored two goals for Ocean City (2-1). Jake Schneider and Anthony Inserra each scored once, and Billy Kroeger and Christian Kuhn each assist. Teddy Grimley had three ground balls, and Schneider, Jake Inserra, Dan Reeves and Brady Rauner had two.
Charlie Dahl made 10 saves.
Boys volleyball
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River North 0
The Rams’ Matt Maxwell had 16 assists with five digs and three kills. Tommy Deakyne had five digs and five kills. Justin Kean had five kills and four digs. Derek Medenilla had 1 service points and six digs. Southern improved to 4-0.
From Monday
Southern Reg. 2,
St. Joseph (Metuchen) 0
Southern Reg. 2,
Old Bridge 0
Southern Reg. 2,
Atlantic County Inst. of Technology 0
Southern swept the quad match, beating ACIT 25-15 and 25-16, Old Bridge 25-22 and 25-21 and host St. Joseph (Metuchen) 25-20 and 25-17. Justin Kean led the Rams with 28 kills on the day, including 12 against Old Bridge. Anthony LeBlanc added 11 kills over the three matches and Tommy Deakyne and Drew Wilgus had eight apiece. Logan Lipositz had 23 digs on the day, and Matt Maxwell added 55 assists, 19 service points and five aces.
