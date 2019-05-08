Robbie Nawrocki led the Cedar Creek High School boys lacrosse team with eight points in a 15-1 win over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League game Wednesday.
Nawrocki scored three goals and had five assists. Devin Dougherty had a hat trick with three goals, and Doug Bruckler recorded two goals and an assist. Kevin Dougherty and Aiden Richardson both scored two goals each for the Pirates.
Statistics were not available for Vineland (1-10).
Mainland regional 11,
Oakcrest 7
Brandon Batz and Colin Cooke both had hat tricks for Mainland (11-5). Dominic Gagliardi had two goals and two assists, and Gavin Weis scored two goals for the Mustangs.
For Oakcrest (8-7), Ryan Liberty and Colin Veltri scored two goals each. Jake Angier, Christian Dillhoff and Brad Mischlich each scored a goal for the Falcons.
Lacey Twp. 16,
Lower Cape May reg. 4
Dylan Vitale scored nine goals Lacey (12-2). Dom Waltonowski scored two and added three assists. Chris Augustine scored once and had two assists. Kian Gonzalez and Brett Spafford each scored once.
Chuckie Magill had two goals for Lower Cape May (11-5). Trey McGrail and Matt Gibson also scored and Cameron Leslie made six saves in net for the Caper Tigers.
Atlantic City 7,
Middle township 1
Jordan Faustino had two goals and an assist for Atlantic City (3-8). Joe Russell, Lawrence Agostini, Josh Gabrysz, Brad Jones and Jonah Mason all scored for the Vikings.
Statistics were not available for Middle (1-14).
From Tuesday
Shore Conference Tournament
Quarterfinals
Shore 13,
Southern Reg. 6
Cade Johnson and Jake Hughes both scored two goals for Southern. Ajani Steverson and Will Devane scored a goal each, and Luke Maul made 12 saves in net for the Rams.
Girls lacrosse
Our Lady of Mercy 13,
Cedar Creek 3
Mary Meduri scored five goals and had an assist for OLMA (8-10). Adrianna Dodge and Anissa Serafine both had hat tricks with three goals each. Maggie McMahon and Anna Eaise both scored a goal for the Villagers.
For Cedar Creek (0-14), Alexis Marker scored two goals and Elizabeth Briles scored one. Autumn Finnegan made 13 saves in net for the Pirates.
Boys volleyball
From Tuesday
Toms River North 2,
Lacey TOWNSHIP. 0
Chris Locha led Lacey (5-9) in digs with 15, while Nick Majors recorded five assists. Mason Waters had two blocks and Ari Matarazzo had four kills for the Lions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.