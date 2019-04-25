Ocean City High School’s boys lacrosse team beat Cape Henlopen (Delaware) 13-9 in a non-conference game Thursday.
The out-of-state win for the Red Raiders was the first in the program’s history.
Trent Laveson scored four goals for the Red Raiders (10-1) while Christian Kuhn and Noam Levy-Smith both notched hat tricks with three goals each.
Cape Henlopen 4 1 1 3—9
Ocean City 1 3 6 3—13
Absegami 14,
Atlantic City 2
Matt Maggi scored five goals for Absegami (7-3). Dylan Mooney and Paul McColgan had three goals each for the Braves.
Jonah Mason scored both goals and Sean Drew made 15 saves for Atlantic City (2-5).
Absegami 4 4 4 2—14
Atlantic City 1 0 0 1—2
Oakcrest 12,
EHT 6
Ethan Nelson had a hat trick for Oakcrest (5-5) with three goals. Colin Veltri had two goals and two assists and Ryan Liberty tallied a goal and six assists for the Falcons.
Jacob Zinckgraf had a hat trick for EHT (1-10) and Tyler Venuto had a goal and an assist.
EHT 2 2 2 0—6
Oakcrest 3 2 1 6—12
Girls lacrosse
Lower Cape May Reg. 16,
Holy Spirit 6
Melani Amador made 12 saves in net for Lower Cape May. Marissa Giancola had four goals and two assists while six other players had multi-goal performances for the Caper Tigers. Statistics for Holy Spirit were unavailable.
Holy Spirit; 4 2—6
Lower Cape May; 8 8—16
Cherry Hill West 15,
Mainland Reg. 8
Sophia Graffeo led Cherry Hill West (11-1) with six goals.
Julianna Medina, Casey Murray and Mary McLaughlin all scored two goals each for Mainland (6-4).
CH West 7 8—15
Mainland 3 5—8
Southern Reg. 10,
Toms River North 3
Holly Yannacone notched a hat trick with three goals and Rylee Johnson had two goals and an assist for Southern Regional (10-0)
Southern; 6 4—10
TR North; 2 1—3
Our Lady of Mercy 13,
Oakcrest 3
Adrianna Dodge led OLMA (5-7) offensively with six goals and an assist. Anissa Serafine had four goals and Ava Hoffman had two goals and two assists. Oakcrest fell to 0-11 on the season.
Oakcrest; 0 3—3
OLMA; 8 5—13
Point Pleasant Boro 17,
Pinelands Reg. 3
Karianna Eagle, Jamilyn Hawkins and Francesca Disanzo each scored a goal for Pinelands (2-7). Quinn Moore made four saves in net.
Pinelands; 2 1—3
Pt. Pleasant Boro; 13 4—17
Lacey Twp. 15,
Manchester Twp. 9
Four players for Lacey Twp., had multi-goal games with Abigayle Sinibaldi leading all Lions with four goals and three assists. Kayleigh Flanegan, Claudia Schreier and Shyanne Nucifora had two goals each. The Lions improved to 3-7.
Manchester Twp.; 1 8—9
Lacey; 9 6—15
Boys volleyball
Southern Reg. 2,
Rancocas Valley 0
Justin Kean had seven kills, three digs and one block for Southern (18-1). Matt Maxwell led the Rams with 13 assists and Anthony LeBlanc led with three blocks.
Boys tennis
Southern Reg. 3,
Toms River East 2
At Toms River
Singles— Elion Dunwoody S d. Taylor Cleven T 6-0, 6-1; Greg Morris T d. Logan Van Liew S 6-3, 6-4; Joseph Dunwoody S d. Vin Rotonda T 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles— Jake Henderson-Dan Sullivan S d. T.J Scollan-Danny Schieder T 6-0, 6-0; Frank Murphy-Gavin Molas T d. Dan Wohl-Matt Terhune S 6-4, 6-1.
Records— Southern Reg. 7-2, Toms River East 5-4
Golf
St. Augustine 149,
Salesianum (DE) 157
At Buena Vista CC (par 36)
S— Owen Schlegel 37, Cole Mitchell 39, Jack Stosic 40, Jackson Paradee 41.
SAP— Drue Nicholas 36, Jonathan Prussel 37, Jackson Putney 37, Brendan Meagher 39.
Birdies— SAP- Prussel (2), Putney (2), Nicholas, Meagher; S- Schlegel, Mitchell, Paradee.
