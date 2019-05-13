The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released its pairings for the boys and girls high school lacrosse playoff brackets Tuesday.
Fifteen local girls teams qualified for the postseason, while seven boys teams earned the same chance at a sectional title.
The Ocean City boys grabbed the second seed in the South Jersey Group III. The Red Raiders will host 15th-seeded Toms River South at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Ocean City girls, which also took the second seed in S. J. Group III, earned a first-round bye. The Red Raiders will host the winner of seventh-seeded Central Regional and 10th-seeded Timber Creek in the quarterfinals in a game to be played by Thursday.
St. Augustine Prep took the third seed in the S.J. Non-Public A bracket. The Hermits host 14th-seeded Camden Catholic in a first-round game to be played by Saturday.
The Middle Township girls grabbed the third seed in the S.J. Group II bracket, and earned a bye into the quarterfinals. The Panthers host the winner of 11th-seeded Triton Regional and sixth-seeded West Deptford in a game to be played by Friday.
Here is the full list of local schools in the postseason:
BOYS LACROSSE
TBD, Wednesday
South Jersey Group I first round
(13) Lower Cape May Reg. at (4) Shore Reg.
South Jersey Group II first round
4:30 p.m., Wednesday
(15) Oakcrest at (2) Somerville
5 p.m., Wednesday
(10) Governor Livingston at (7) Lacey Twp.
South Jersey Group III first round
4 p.m., Wednesday
(15) Toms River South at (2) Ocean City
4:30 p.m., Wednesday
(12) Colts Neck at (5) Mainland Reg.
South Jersey Group IV first round
4 p.m., Wednesday
(12) Hightstown at (5) Southern Reg.
South Jersey Non-Public A first round
TBD
(14) Camden Catholic at (3) St. Augustine Prep
GIRLS LACROSSE
South Jersey Group I quarterfinals
4 p.m., Thursday
(6) Our Lady of Mercy Academy at (3) Woodstown
(7) Holy Spirit at (2) Moorestown Friends
Note: Both the Villagers and the Spartans earned a first-round bye.
South Jersey Group II first round
2 p.m., Tuesday
(12) Oakcrest at (5) Barnegat
4 p.m., Tuesday
(10) Pinelands at (7) Collingswood
Note: Middle Township, which grabbed the third seed, and Lower Cape May Regional, the fourth seed, earned a first-round bye. The Panthers host the winner of 11th-seeded Triton Regional and sixth-seeded West Deptford in the quarterfinals, while the Caper Tigers will host the winner of Barnegat and Oakcrest.
South Jersey Group III first round
3 p.m., Tuesday
(9) Lacey Twp. at (8) Absegami
4 p.m., Tuesday
(12) Winslow Twp. at (5) Mainland Reg.
Note: Ocean City, which grabbed the second seed, earned a first-round bye. The Red Raiders will host the winner of seventh-seeded Central regional and 10th-seeded Timber Creek in the quarterfinals.
South Jersey Group IV first round
3:30 p.m., Tuesday
(13) Atlantic City at (4) Southern Reg.
4 p.m., Tuesday
(12) Millville at (5) Cherokee
5 p.m., Tuesday
(10) Kingsway Reg. at (7) Egg Harbor Twp.
Contact: 609-272-7210 PMulranen@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
