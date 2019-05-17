The second-seeded Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team won its South Jersey Group III quarterfinal playoff game over seventh-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North 13-3 on Friday.
Noam Levy-Smith had six goals for Ocean City (19-2). Jake Schneider had two goals and three assists. Marty Cattie had a goal and three assists. Anthony Inserra added two assists. Billy Kroeger won 17 of 20 faceoffs. Other scorers were Ted Grimley (2), Christian Kuhn (1) and Trent Laveson (1).
Jack Hendry, Joe Potenza and Ryan Vandenberg had a goal apiece for West Windsor-Plainsboro North (12-7).
Ocean City will play third-seeded Shawnee on Wednesday in a semifinal.
S.j. gROUP III Quarters
(4) Clearview Reg. 14,
(5) Mainland Reg. 7
Tyson Burbank led Clearview with four goals and three assists.
Mainland fell to 12-7. No other information was available.
Boys Volleyball
From Thursday
Shore Conference Tournament Final
Southern Reg. 2,
Howell 0
Zack Hem recorded eleven kills for Southern (34-2). Matt Maxwell recorded 26 assists and Logan Lipositz had eight digs for the Rams en route to winning the Shore Conference Tournament.
SCT Semifinals
Southern Reg. 2,
Jackson Memorial 1
Matt Maxwell led Southern (33-2) with 34 assists. Logan Lipositz recorded 19 digs and Justin Kean led the Rams with 16 kills.
Pleasantville 2,
Salem Tech 0
John Catapang recorded 15 assists for Pleasantville (7-11). Jay Vazquez had five kills and eight digs and Ed Crumpton recorded five kills.
Boys Tennis
From Thursday
S.J. Group II Semifinals
(2) Pinelands Reg. 3
(3) West Deptford 2
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles— Brian Delbury P d. Frank Harrold 7-5, 7-5; Andrew Schulz P d. Tyler Meitzler 6-0, 7-5; Justin McCullen WD d. Arpit Gainder 7-5, 1-6.
Doubles— Corey Fischer-Matt Topeka WD d. Samuel Cardillo-Josh Kline 6-1, 6-3; Kieran Sundermann-Adam Grelak P d. Shane McDonald-Andrew Schrader 6-0, 6-4.
Records— P 15-1, WD 14-5
Note: (2) Pinelands will face (1) Haddonfield in the Group II Final on Monday
Other Games
Absegami 4,
Wildwood Catholic 1
Singles— Austin Snyder A d. Conor Farrell 6-0, 6-0; Liam Grimes WC d. Karan Pandya 6-4, 6-3; Pratham Millu A d. Scott Fiore 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles— Akash Patel-Nelson Giang A d. Elijah Diantonio-Brett Bower WC 7-6, 6-2; Phu Bach-Matthew Vibora A won by forfeit.
St. Augustine 5,
Donovan Catholic 0
At St. Augustine
Singles— Vince Coiro SA d. Luke Martin 6-3, 6-1; Michael Giunta SA d. Mark Finnegan 6-0, 6-1; Phil Ritchie SA d. Carson Barry 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Casey Burhanna-Conor Franz SA d. Niko Swenson-Dan Caputo 6-0, 6-1; Rob Ritchie-Reilly Burhanna SA d. Matt Melon-Brendan Ion 6-1, 6-0.
Records— SA 18-0, DC 11-9
Millville 4
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
At Millville
Singles— Kevin Smith M d. Andrew Yuen EHT 6-1, 6-2; Ralph Martin M d. Josh Guimapang EHT 6-4, 6-3; Sam Liang EHT d. William Muhlbaier M 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Doubles— Gavin Smith-John Sheppard M d. Luis Geda-James Chancey EHT 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); Jacob Lewis-Andrew Crain M d. Neal Kamdar-Donovan Sullivan EHT 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.
Records— M 14-5, EHT 7-8
Cedar Creek 5,
Buena 0
At Buena
Singles— Andy Geffard CC d. David Shevchenko 6-0, 6-0; Bradley Garber CC d. Caedan Colon 6-2, 6-0; Caiden Blanchard CC d. Christian Woods 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles— Cedar Creek won both doubles competitions by forfeit.
Records— CC 11-3, B 1-12
Vineland 4,
Williamstown 1
At Vineland
Singles— Francis Virtucio V d. Eric Lee 6-1, 7-5; James Virtucio V d. Michael McIntire 6-1, 6-4; Primit Patel V d. Tyler Chin 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles— Tyler Jackstis-Joshua Hoban W d. Vedant Patel-Yiorgos Panagiotopoulos 6-3, 6-1; Preet Patel-Nicholas Digh V d. Christian Cannon-Jake Helsel 6-0, 6-3.
Records— V 7-9, W 9-8
