The Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team had a pair of milestones in a 14-2 win over Seneca on Saturday.
Head coach Joe LaTorre got his 100th career win. Noam Levy-Smith had four goals, including his 100th career goal for the Red Raiders (17-2). Christian Kuhn had two goals and three assists. Anthony Inserra had two goals and two assists. Trent Laveson had two goals and an assist. Jake Schneider had a goal and three assists. Marty Cattie, Tommy Schutta and Drew Brooks scored. Billy Kroeger won 18 of 19 faceoffs.
From Friday
Kingsway Reg. 14,
Mainland Reg. 9
Ricky Curiale had five goals and three assists for Kingsway (6-8). Devon Ford and Dominic Gagliardi each had two goals and two assists for Mainland. Patrick Taylor and Colin Cooke had two goals apiece. Gavin Weis added one.
Girls Lacrosse
Lower Cape May 17,
Sterling 9
Sabrina Faulkner led Lower Cape May (15-4) with five goals and an assist. Marissa Giancola had three goals and two assists. Julia Gibson had a goal and three assists. Julia Cook, Maggie Boyle and Maddie Schiffbauer each scored two.
From Friday
Willamstown 15,
Absegami 5
Elizabeth Picardi had all five goals for Absegami (5-10). Madison Foti had four goals for Williamstown (9-10).
Softball
From Friday
ACIT 11,
Cherry Hill East 0
Maura Furst struck out three in a no-hitter for ACIT (9-13). Jaiana Gautier had two hits, three RBIs and a run. Ivonne Gautier had two hits and two runs. Brooke Seelman had two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Cherry Hill East fell to 5-11.
