LINWOOD — The Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team dominated Mainland Regional most of the way in an 11-6 victory Wednesday.
Ocean City went up 1-0 just 10 seconds into the Cape-Atlantic League interconference game when midfielder Billy Kroeger won the faceoff, took the ball right down and scored.
"I won the faceoff, took it down on the right side, split two kids and scored from in close," said Kroeger, a 17-year-old senior from Tuckahoe in Upper Township. "That got the game going, and we got the intensity up."
The Red Raiders led 3-0 after the first quarter, 4-0 at halftime and 11-2 with less than six minutes left in the contest.
Anthony Inserra, who scored a goal in each half, made it 2-0 in the sixth minute off Jake Schneider's assist. Schneider scored the first of his three goals with 5 minutes, 11 seconds left in the quarter, and Noam Levy-Smith assisted. Trent Laveson scored the second quarter's only goal in front at 2:15 before halftime. Laveson, who also scored in the second half, leads O.C. with 19 goals.
"We were all hyped for the game, and now we've beaten them three of the last four," said Inserra, an 18-year-old senior and Tuckahoe resident who now has 17 goals. "We changed our formation and we were getting looks."
Ocean City won at least a share of the CAL title from 2015-17, but Mainland beat the Red Raiders 7-6 last year and won the league. The CAL in boys lacrosse has conferences for the first time this year, and Mainland is in the National while Ocean City is in the American. Both teams are 2-0 in conference play.
Other O.C. goals came from Marty Cattie, Levy-Smith and Christian Kuhn. Charlie Dahl made six saves.
The Red Raiders' toughest audience turned out to be Red Raiders coach Joe LaTorre.
"We weren't disciplined," LaTorre said. "We were a man down (due to penalties) twelve times. That equates to 13 minutes, more than a quarter of the game playing a man down. It was 11-2, and then it was 11-6 because of penalties. I'm not worried about the Xs and Os. We have talent. All six guys (attacks and midfielders) can score, and that makes us hard to defend. Our goalie, Charlie Dahl, played a great game and made some big saves. But we can't always depend on him to make the save against a top-20 team."
Mainland got on the board at four minutes into the second half when Brandon Batz sent a bouncer into the net from the left side to make it 5-1. Gavin Weis added a goal for the Mustangs in the quarter. Pat Taylor scored twice within a minute in the late going. Colin Cooke added a goal with 11 seconds left and Tom Kelly scored with four seconds left.
"I'm never happy with a loss, but I'm not upset," Mainland coach Clayton Smith said. "On paper, when you look at power points and common opponents, Ocean City should win by 10. We were too tight at first, and it took us a little time to get going. We've lost four of five, but the four losses were all out of conference, and that makes you better. We may see them again in the state tournament (in South Jersey Group III)."
The Red Raiders improved to 9-1. O.C.'s only loss was to Salesianum School 13-4 on April 1 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mainland lost for the fourth time in five games and fell to 5-5.
Ocean City hosts Cape Henlopen (Delaware) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Carey Stadium. Cape Henlopen (8-1) beat Salesianum 12-8 on April 12.
Ocean City 3 1 4 3 — 11
Mainland Regional 0 0 2 4 — 6
Goals—Schneider (3), A. Inserra (2), Laveson (2), Kroeger, Cattie, Levy-Smith, Kuhn OC. Taylor (2), Batz, Weis, Cooke, Kelly M.
Goalies—Dahl (6) OC. Vicchiarelli (11) M.
Records—O.C. 9-1; Mainland 5-5.
