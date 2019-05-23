The Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team lost its South Jersey Group III final to Moorestown on Thursday 17-3.
Danielle Donoghue scored two goals, and Emily DiMarino added one. Abby Fenton made seven saves for the Red Raiders.
Head coach Alyssa Morrison was proud of her team despite the result.
“We were a team with nothing to lose, and this game was a good fight for us,” Morrison said. “I lost three strong players last year but the seniors this year really stepped up and I’m very proud of this team.”
The Red Raiders finished 19-3. They went 10-0 to win the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference.
Baseball
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
(12) Toms River East 3,
(4) Ocean City 2
The Red Raiders fell to 19-4. No other information was available.
(2) Cherry Hill West 4,
(10) Absegami 0
Billy Hoff threw five innings, striking out four for Absegami (16-6).
Eli Atiya got the win for Cherry Hill West. No other information was available.
(6) Hammonton 6,
(3) Moorestown 0
Stephen Restuccio pitched a two-hitter, striking out seven. Hammonton advances to the semifinals and will play No. 2 seed Cherry Hill West on Tuesday.
S.J. Group II Playoffs quarterfinals
(6) Cedar Creek 8,
(3) Delran 3
Stats were not immediately available.
(6) Cedar Creek will play (2) West Deptford on Tuesday
Softball
S.J. Group III semifinals
(6) Moorestown 4,
(7) Ocean City 2
Julianna LaRusso hit a grand slam for Moorestown.
For Ocean City, Cristina Barbella hit a two-run double to score both of the Red Raiders’ runs.
Head coach John Bruno is stepping down after coaching 20 years for the program.
S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinals
(1) St. Joseph 14,
(9) Trinity Hall 2
Emily Jost was 2 for 3 with a double, walk, three runs scored and three RBIs for St. Joseph. Makayla Veneziale was 2 for 4 with a three-run home run and four RBIs and picked up her 18th win, striking out 11.
Top-seeded St. Joseph will host fourth-seeded Rutgers Prep on Tuesday in a semifinal game.
Other games
Cedar Creek 9,
Absegami 0
Olivia Catalina went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Cedar Creek. Abby Gunnels went 2 for 4 with a home run. Ally Schlee got the win with five strikeouts and hit a home run for the Pirates.
For Absegami, Kaylin Flukey and Emily Martin each had a hit.
From Wednesday
Pilgrim Academy 11,
Atlantic Christian 0
Jordan Tavares struck out 12, allowing only three hits and one walk for Pilgrim. Sophia Parise had three RBIs. Analise LoPresti had a single, triple and three runs scored for the Pioneers.
Stats were not available for Atlantic Christian.
Oakcrest 2,
Mainland Reg. 1
Zoey Gross drove in both runs for Oakcrest (11-10) with a two-run home run. Aryel Arroyo got the win for the Falcons, striking out seven in seven innings.
For Mainland (20-7), Isabella Canesi drove in the only run for the Mustangs.
Boys Volleyball
S.J. Tournament quarterfinals
(1) Southern Reg. 2,
(8) Moorestown 0
Southern improved to 35-2 with the win, advancing to the sectional semifinals and hosting No. 4 Clearview Regional. No other information was available.
Boys Tennis
Middle Twp. 5,
Holy Spirit 0
At Holy Spirit
Singles— Max Gilbert d. Alex Destefano 6-0, 6-0; Nick Gibboni d. Nicolas Fleming 6-4, 6-2; Xander Hardin d. Oliver Huang 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles— Teo Dimitrov-John Leahy won by forfeit; Colby Watts-Matt Tzorfas won by forfeit.
Records— MT 19-3, HS 1-11
From Wednesday
Cedar Creek 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
At Wildwood Catholic
Singles— Sean Snyder d. Conor Farrell 6-2, 6-0; Andy Geffard d. Liam Grimes 6-3, 6-0; Bradley Garber d. Scott Fiore 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Chase Blanchard-Caiden Blanchard d. Richard Ferachio-Elijah Diantonio 6-2, 6-3; Trey Watson-Oscar Perez d. Brett Bower-Michael Klein 6-1, 5-1 (ret.)
Records— CC 13-3, WC 1-11
