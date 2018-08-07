Ocean City High School's Billy Kroeger has committed to continue his education and lacrosse career at New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Kroeger, a rising senior from Upper Township, said he chose NJIT because the Highlanders showed an early interest in his play.
"I emailed them back in my junior year, and they wanted to see me play, so I went up to the (Newark) campus," he said. "They were also at the Ocean City-Mainland game this year when they asked me to come up to the campus again, and that's when they told me they wanted me to attend.
"They were also close enough to my family for them to come to watch games but also far enough to get away for the college experience," he said.
This past season, Kroeger, won 76 percent of faceoffs and led the Cape-Atlantic League in ground balls (151).
"Faceoffs are a tricky position," the 17-year-old midfielder said.
"There's a lot to it even thought people might think there's not. I've been working on my technique and my moves, and I try to keep a stick in my hand all the time. Wrestling and football also keep me in pretty good shape for this kind of thing. There's a combination of aspects that go into my success."
His 251 faceoff wins this year broke the Red Raiders' single-season record, and his percentage, wins and ground balls were top 10 in the state.
Kroeger's contributions helped Ocean City go 16-5.
"The big thing with a faceoff is whichever team wins more of them dictates the pace of the game," Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre said. "It dictates how quick offense will have ball and how many possessions you have. It's very crucial."
Kroeger, who will major in engineering, said he also considered the University of Massachusetts and Widener University.
NJIT, an NCAA Division I program, went 1-15 last season under coach Travis Johnson, who has led the Highlanders since their first season, in 2015. They play an independent schedule.
"I would like to impress them and see if I can be an asset and a contributor right away," Kroeger said.
"If not, I'll take every opportunity to contribute anything down the line. I like to think I have a decent knowledge of the sport, and I play some defense as well. I score enough to almost be an offensive threat as well. I believe I had eight goals this year."
LaTorre said Kroeger is "one of those kids you wish had more of. He's unselfish, and as many faceoffs as he does win, he has more opportunities to score than most players but understands how the game is played. Guys with the ball in their sticks as often as him tend to be selfish, but he always looks to feed the ball to and help them score."
Last season, Ocean City reached the second round of the South Jersey Group II playoffs.
“I’m excited," Kroeger said of his senior seasons in all three sports. "I think we’re looking good this year, especially for lacrosse. We returned a lot of people and could do some good things.
"Last year, we ended not the way we wanted to, and hopefully we can do a lot better this year. We have the potential to do a lot better this year and take a South Jersey Group II championship.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.