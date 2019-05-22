OCEAN CITY — Marty Cattie scored with four minutes, 24 seconds remaining in regulation to get the Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team within one goal.
After being down by three after three quarters, the Red Raiders had a few more opportunities to force overtime — or maybe even take the lead — including one last offensive threat in front of the net with 10 seconds left on the clock.
But time ran out.
Third-seeded Shawnee scored four third-quarter goals en route to a 7-6 victory over second-seeded Ocean City in the South Jersey Group III semifinals at Carey Stadium on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders’ defense did not allow a goal in the fourth quarter.
Ocean City finished the season 19-3.
“Am I happy? Absolutely not,” Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre said. “But I am not mad at our kids. They played with heart for 48 minutes, and that’s all you can ask for.… and the one big takeaway from today is how they handled themselves.”
Billy Kroeger won the opening faceoff in the fourth quarter, marched down the turf field and found an open Teddy Grimley, who scored to make it 7-5.
Trent Laveson then assisted on Cattie's goal that capped the scoring. The 18-year-old from Ocean City also scored the first goal of the game.
“We tried,” said Cattie, who was holding back tears. “We put all our hearts out on the field. I love those kids. They are my boys (and) my family."
Prior to this season, Ocean City had never advanced beyond the second round of the sectional tournament.
“We were just trying to do anything to get momentum," Cattie said. "Our team is the closest team you'll find anywhere. Lacrosse games are all runs. Three goals at a time (or) two goals at a time. And that's what we were trying to do."
When the postgame meeting concluded, LaTorre took all the seniors aside, which included Cattie, Kroeger, Laveson, Christian Kuhn, Kyle Saul and Nick McCardell, and gathered into a tight huddle.
Cattie said the seniors played together at the varsity level since their freshman season.
After last week's first-round victory over Toms River South, LaTorre said this senior class was one of the best in his seven-year tenure.
"I never spoke this long to seniors," LaTorre said. "Usually it's 'great season (and) thank you for everything.' This group, it really means a lot."
Kuhn, Laveson, and Noam Levy-Smith each scored one goal. Anthony Inserra had an assist. Charlie Dahl made nine saves.
The Red Raiders won 14 games by 10 or more goals. They finished the season undefeated against Cape-Atlantic League opponents.
Ocean City captured the CAL American Division title.
"We don't have the season we had without the seniors," LaTorre said. "Those guys led by example, and I'm telling you, I'm going to miss those guys more than anything in the world."
Shawnee;1 2 4 0– 7
Ocean City;2 1 1 2– 6
OC: Cattie (2),Grimley, Kuhn, Laveson, Levy-Smith.; S: Wilson (2), Lyons (2), Giordano (2), Pargos.
Goalies: Dahl (9) OC; Goldstein (11) S.
Records— Ocean City 19-3; Shawnee 15-3
