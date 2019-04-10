The Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls lacrosse team beat Holy Spirit 8-6 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls lacrosse game Wednesday, its first win of the season.
Anissa Serafine led the Villagers (1-6) with four goals. Mary Meduri scored three and added an assist and four draw controls. Adrianna Dodge scored and Lindsey Serafine made 14 saves.
No other information was available for the Spartans, who fell to 3-3.
Lower Cape May Reg. 18,
Atlantic City 12
Marissa Giancola led the Caper Tigers (7-0) with five goals and three assists. Sabrina Faulkner had four goals and an assist, and Carina Raymond added four goals and two assists. Maggie Boyle, Delaney Cluff, Leah Jones, Jenna O’Neill and Julia Gibson also scored. Melani Amador made 15 saves.
For Atlantic City (1-4), Catherine Agostini and Mackenzie Smith each had four goals and three assists. Sela Mesham scored three, and Megan Dougherty had six assists. Diana Mackey also scored.
From Tuesday
West Deptford 15,
Mainland Reg. 11
Anna Wright had four goals and two assists for West Deptford (4-1). Kara Yarusso had three goals and an assist. Riley Goggin, Liza Laxton and Adriana Palumbo had two goals apiece. Antonia Gismondi and Krista Yarusso each added one.
Casey Murray and Julianna Medina had four goals apiece for Mainland (3-2). Robin Spector had three, and Ciara Reeves had 11 saves.
Toms River North 13,
Lacey Twp. 7
Kayleigh Flanegan led visiting Lacey (1-4) with four goals and an assist. Claudia Schreier added two goals and Abigayle Sinibaldi had one goal. Olivia Tarricone had one assist. Kayla Mikloski made 12 saves. Selena Carrington topped Toms River North (4-1) with 5 goals and Nicolette Giordano had three.
From Monday
Ocean City 15,
Absegami 2
For Ocean City, Danielle Donoghue scored fur goals and had one assist. Ava Cozamanis and Alexis Smallwood two goals. Abbey Fenton made four saves.
For Absegami, Absegami Haleigh Schafer scored twice. Radhika Pandya made 13 saves.
Boys lacrosse
Oakcrest 15,
Winslow Twp. 2
For Oakcrest (4-2), Jake Angier scored four goals and added an assist. Bobby Goff and Ryan Liberty each scored two goals. Liberty had four assists, and Gunner Angier scored three goals. Ethan Nelson won 41% of his faceoffs.
Winslow fell to 1-5.
Haddon Township 15,
Egg Harbor Township 14
Jake Zinckgrad and AJ Patroni had four goals apiece for the Eagles, who fell to 1-6. Sean Auble had two goals and three assists. Andrew Venuto scored twice, had an assist and won 89 percent of his faceoffs. Tyler Venuto and Jack Dougherty also scored, and Matt Green made 16 saves.
Holy Spirit 14,
Lower Cape May Reg. 11
For Holy Spirit, Sam Phillips scored four goals and had three assists. JoJo Reitzler scored goals. Justin Curcio scored twice., Kolin Driscoll, Eric Roman and Luke Phillips each scored once. Luke “Scrappy” Spotts made 17 saves.
No other information was available.
Williamstown 11,
Absegami 10
Matt Maggi scored three goals for Absegami (4-2). Dylan Mooney, Sean Warren and A.J. Kern each scored twice. Luke Wescoat made 19 saves.
For Williamstown (5-1), Matt Curran scored three goals.
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 10,
Brick Twp. 2
Ajani Steverson and Aaron Hutchinson each had three goals and an assist for Southern (4-2). Cade Johnson added two goals and three assists. Ryan Sinisky and Tyler Walsh had a goal apiece. Luke Maul had 11 saves.
James Rea and Matt Solda had one goal apiece for Brick (1-5).
From Monday
Lower Cape May Reg. 16,
Cedar Creek 6
For Lower, Chuckie Magill scored six goals and had two assists. Branden Smith had three goals and three assists. Gavin Staley had three goals and two assists. Trey Mcgrail had three goals. Cameron Leslie made six saves.
For Cedar, Kevin Dougherty scored three goals. Robbie Nawrocki scored twice. Doug Bruckler and Joey Fraone each scored once. Jake Nawrocki made 12 saves.
Boys tennis
Millville 3,
Middle Twp. 2
At Millville
Singles—Max Gilbert (MT) d. Kevin Smith 6-1, 6-2; Ralph Martin M d. Nick Gibboni 6-3, 6-3; Justin Price (MT) d. William Muhlbaier 6-3, 6-1,.
Doubles—Gavin Smith-Matthew Price (M) d. Teo Dimitrov-John Leahy 6-3, 6-4; John Sheppard-Jacob Lewis (M) d David Tzorfas-Matt Tzorfas 6-3, 6-3.
Records— M 5-1; MT 2-2.
From Tuesday
Ocean City 3,
Bridgeton 2
At Bridgeton
Singles— Angel Arista (B) d. Luke Bowman 6-2, 6-4; Ivan Perez (B) d. Joe Kelly 6-4, 6-4; Ivan Perez (B) d. Joe Kelly 6-4, 6-4; John Lenoir (OC) d. Juan Santiago 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Rich Flemming-Kraig Redmond (OC) d. Mark Perez-Jair Ruesgal 6-1, 6-0; Evan Couval-Terrance Crowley (OC) d. Yllzon Sylejmani-M.Jiminez 6-0, 6-0.
Records— OC 2-1; B 0-3.
Cedar Creek 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
At Cedar Creek
Singles— Sean Snyder C d. Justin Smith 6-2, 6-2; Andy Geffard C d. Max Souder 6-1, 6-1; Bradley Garber C d. James Leinenbach 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles— L (Jared Lepor, Evan Warburton) d. C (Oscar Perez, Caiden Blanchard) 6-4, 6-3; C (Justin Einwechter, Colin Banta) d. L (Aaron Agostino, Owen O’Brien) 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 (10-7).
Records— C 1-1, L 2-1.
