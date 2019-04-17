The Absegami High School boys lacrosse team beat Vineland 17-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Wednesday.
Paul McColgan scored two goals for Absegami, including the 100th of his career.
Ryan Wilkins scored four goals. Dylan Mooney and Matt Maggi scored three goals each. Luke Wescoat made six saves in net. The Braves improved to 5-3.
Joe Govan scored for Vineland (0-5).
Cedar Creek 13,
Egg Harbor Twp. 12
Robbie Nawrocki had eight goals and three assists for Cedar Creek (4-4). Jayson Fraone added four goals and two assists. Devin McCarty added a goal.
Jake Zinckgraf had four goals for Egg Harbor Township (1-8). Tyler Venuto had three goals. Andrew Venuto and AJ Patroni had two goals apiece. Nick Kirstos added a goal.
Ocean City 15,
Lower Cape May Reg. 5
Christian Kuhn had four goals and an assist for Ocean City (7-1). Jake Schneider had three goals and three assists. Noam Levy-Smith had three goals and an assist. Marty Cattie added two goals. Tommy Schutta, Anthony Inserra and Teddy Grimley had a goal apiece.
Branden Smith had two goals for Lower Cape May (7-3). Trey McGrail, Melik Nebbagui and Zeb Hinker each added one.
OC; 2 3 5 5—15
LCMR; 2 1 1 1—5
Southern Reg. 6,
Toms River North 3
Ajani Steverson had three goals and an assist for Southern (5-2). Cade Johnson added two goals. Jake Hughes had a goal and an assist. Luke Maul had eight saves.
Hayden Baranker, Trevor Ross and Cody Kromer each had a goal for Toms River North (3-4). Dan Casadonte had 14 saves.
SR; 1 2 2 1—6
TRN; 1 0 0 2—3
Holy Spirit 10,
Atlantic City 1
Sam Phillips led Holy Spirit with five goals while Scrappy Spotts made seven saves in net.
Jordan Faustino scored the lone goal for Atlantic City.
Holy Spirit improves to 5-1. Atlantic City falls to 2-4.
Mainland Reg. 15,
Middle Twp. 0
The Mustangs' Colin Cooke scored four goals and added two assists. Devon Ford scored three goals and had three assists. Dominic Gagliardi scored twice and had two assists. Luke Islinger scored twice. Mainland improved to 4-2.
For Middle (0-11), Miguel Aborca-Vargus made 18 saves.
From Tuesday
Haddon Twp. 11,
Oakcrest 10
Jake Angier led all players with five goals for Oakcrest. Bobby Goff scored three goals for the Falcons as well.
Haddon Twp. was led by Tyler Bickhart with four goals while Nate Cossaboon scored three goals and Luke Dayton contributed two goals.
Haddon Twp. improves to 5-3. Oakcrest falls to 4-4.
Girls lacrosse
Millville 13,
Oakcrest 1
For Millville (3-4), Kylie Giordano scored six goals. Kelsey Andres added three goals and an assists. Olivia Giordano scored twice and had to assists. Leah Shaw made three saves.
Oakcrest fell to 0-9.
Egg Harbor Twp. 18,
Cedar Creek 0
Laine Walterson had four goals for Egg Harbor Township (5-4). Haley Henderson scored three. Emily Gargan, Grace Carpenter and Gigi DeCaprio had two goals apiece.
Cedar Creek fell to 0-9.
Golf
Mainland Reg. 171,
Atlantic City 215
At Linwood Country Club (par 34)
M— Camille O'Halloran 39, Riley Mostecki 41, Luca Bongiovanni 42, Madeline Kent 49.
AC— Andrew Mangel 47, Austin Sively 54, Megan Hankinson 56, Jay Kapasiawala 58.
Birdies— M- Mostecki
Records— Mainland 10-2, Atlantic City 2-9
Cape May Tech 182,
St. Joseph 205
At Union League National (par 36)
C— Scotty Wiltshire 41, Zach Johnson 46, Chris Porto 47, Ruby Redmond 48.
S— Brad Lomax 48, Jake DeMarco 49, Adam Monacelli 53, Loggan Zuber 55.
Records— C 6-3, S 1-5.
From Tuesday
Holy Spirit 174
Cape May Tech 176
At Mays Landing Golf Club (par 35)
HS— James Dalzell 39, Kevin Curau 43, Anthony Lawler 44, Nick Stoby 48.
CMT— Chris Porto 43, Scotty Wiltshire 43, David Wurtz 44, Ruby Redmond 46.
Birdies— HS - James Dalzell, Anthony Lawler.
Records—Holy Spirit 6-0, Cape May Tech 5-3.
Lower Cape May Reg. 190,
Cedar Creek 196
At Cape May National (par 35)
LCM— Kolby Carter (45), Jack Perry (45), Joe Baker (48), Matt Madsen (52).
CC—Josh McKenzie (40), Justin Cartwright (47), John Whaler (51), Nick Kienzle (58).
Birdies—McKenzie, Cartwright CC.
Records—LCM 5-2; CC 4-4.
Boys tennis
Absegami 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
At Absegami
Singles— Austin Snyder A d. Justin Smith 6-0, 6-0; Karan Panyda A d. Max Souder 6-1, 6-0; Pratham Millu A d. James Leinenbach 7-5, 2-6, 11-9.
Doubles— L (Jared Lepor, Evan Warburton) d. A (Aaron Ng, Yash Patel) 6-2, 6-1; A (Moise Dembele, Vinson Jiang) d. L (Aaron Agostini, Justin Popdan) 6-2, 6-2.
Schalick 5,
Wildwood 0
At Wildwood
Singles— Lars Jespersen S d. Mateo Perez W 6-0, 6-0; Rockland Caselli S d. Dennis Olgun W 6-1, 6-0; RJ Nelson S d. Alfredo Juarez W 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles— Bryce Evans-Gian Verderose S d. Karl Brown-Julio Rivera W 6-0, 6-0; Jeremy Todd-Ben Konyak W d. Kevin Cruz Valle-Sebastian Rivera 6-1, 6-1.
Records— Schalick 5-4, Wildwood 1-5.
Oakcrest 4,
Holy Spirit 1
At Oakcrest
Singles— Zian Pena O d. Alex Destefano H 6-4; Christian Pimenta O d. Oliver Huang H 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles— Kyle Espina-Mikail Cuerquis O won by forfeit; Justin Haye-Ethan O'Brien O won by forfeit.
Records— Oakcrest 5-6, Holy Spirit 0-6.
Mainland Reg. 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Mainland
Singles— Anand Thakkar M d. Angel Arista B 6-0, 6-0; Santo Carroccia M d. Ivan Perez B 6-1, 6-1; William Ong M d. Juan Santiago 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Daniel Wise-Ryan Pellegrino M d. Mark Perez-Jair Ruesgal B 6-0, 6-0; Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia M d. Yllzon Sylejmani-Gary DeLeon B 6-0, 6-0.
Records— Mainland 6-1, Bridgeton 0-7.
Millville 5,
Ocean City 0
At Millville
Singles— Kevin Smith M d. Mike Jacobsen O 6-2, 6-0; Ralph Martin M d. Luke Bowman O 6-4, 6-4; William Muhlbaier M d. Joe Kelly O 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles— Matthew Price-Gavin Smith M d. Rich Flemming-John Lenoir O 6-4, 2-6, 6-1; Jacob Lewis-Andrew Crain M d. Evan Couval-Kraig Redmond O 6-2, 6-3.
Records— Millville 8-3, Ocean City 2-5.
