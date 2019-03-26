The Middle Township High School girls lacrosse team established one of the most prolific offenses in the area last season, a dominant campaign that led to the South Jersey Group II semifinals.
The Panthers, a young program last spring with a first-year coach, Tina Prickett, were expected to be in a rebuilding season after a strong senior class led them to a sectional title in 2017.
But a dangerous trio emerged as the 2018 season progressed. Kira Sides, Maddie Barber and Aubrey Hunter, now juniors, continually improved and competed like upperclassmen.
The triple threat, who were each first-team Press All-Stars in 2018, are poised to do even more damage this spring for Middle, which will open its season at 4 p.m. Friday at home against Mainland Regional.
“We knew it was going to be a rebuilding year, but we knew we still had a really good chance at getting to the South Jersey final,” Hunter, 16, of Dennis Township said of last season. “We just knew we had to work together and incorporate everyone on the team, and we did pretty good, But this year, I think it is going to be a lot better.
“I think we all matured as individuals. I think we are going to carry that into games and really step it up this year.”
Last season, Sides led the state with 129 goals and added 57 assist for a state-leading 186 points.
Barber led the state with 109 assists and had 175 points, which was second in the state. The 16-year-old from Dennis Township also scored 66 goals and added 116 draw controls.
Hunter had 78 goals and 41 assists as Middle finished 15-5 and No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
“Aubrey, Kira and I knew going into (last season) that we didn’t want to make it our rebuilding year, and (instead) just continue what the seniors left us with,” Barber said. “Although we didn’t do as well as we had hoped, we definitely know our role on the team and what we have to do to help our team win this season.”
Prickett, entering her second season as the team's coach, said during practices her best defenders double-team the dynamic trio to ensure they are ready for “the stiff competition” to come.
But do the three juniors, or the team, feel any pressure to match last year's success?
“I don’t think they are that type of group,” Prickett said. “I think they realize this is a team sport, not an individual sport. I think they are more looking for how many goals Middle Township puts up, not them individually.
"They know their roles on the field. They also know that the end game is to win games, and that it’s not an individual show.”
Sides said having Prickett, a 2001 Middle graduate who played lacrosse for the Panthers, as a coach last season "really helped."
"Our expectations are to be a lot better than we were last year," said Sides, 17, of Cape May Court House. "We have some new girls, but our rebuilding year is basically over. “Hopefully, we will be a lot smarter and play a lot better."
Caroline Gallagher, who previously competed in outdoor track and field, and Kate Herlihy, are both playing lacrosse for the first time. Gallagher and Herlihy, who both play field hockey in the fall, are among the Panthers' top newcomers.
Herlihy, Barber, Sides and Hunter were teammates on Middle’s basketball team, so team chemistry has come easily.
This spring, the Cape-Atlantic League has split into two division s— the American and the National. The Panthers will play in the National.
“We are definitely going to take it one game at a time,” Prickett said. “I think we are going to be big CAL contenders. “They know why they are waking up early in the morning (6 a.m. every Saturday), and that’s to win a CAL championship.
“Our team motto this year is, ‘Give it all, get it all.’ So, if we are giving it our all, we are expecting to get it all.”
