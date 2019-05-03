Holy Spirit High School’s boys lacrosse team beat Oakcrest 9-5 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division matchup Friday.
Jojo Reitzler and Luke Phillips had three goals apiece for Holy Spirit (7-2). Eric Roman, Sam Phillips and Justin Curcio each added one.
Ryan Liberty, Gunner Angier, Ethan Nelson and Colin Veltri each scored one for Oakcrest (7-6).
Mainland Reg. 14,
Atlantic City 1
Brandon Batz, Colin Cooke, Dominic Gagliardi, Luke Islinger and Luke Meister each had two goals for Mainland (7-5). Patrick Taylor had three, and Brendan Allen added one.
Josh Gabrysz scored for Atlantic City (2-7). Jordan Faustino had an assist, and Sean Drew had 13 saves.
Mainland 4 5 3 2—14
AC 0 0 1 0—1
Ocean City 14,
Absegami 2
Christian Kuhn had three goals and an assist for Ocean City (14-1). Noam Levy-Smith, Trent Laveson, Marty Cattie and Tommy Schutta each had two goals. Jake Schneider had a goal and six assists. Anthony Inserra had a goal and three assists. Drew Brooks added a goal.
Matt Maggi and AJ Kern each scored for Absegami (8-5). Luke Wescoat had 21 saves.
Absegami 0 0 2 0—2
Ocean City 5 4 3 2—14
Girls lacrosse
Lacey Twp. 15,
Manalapan 3
Claudia Schreier had three goals and three assists for Lacey (4-10). Abigayle Sinibaldi had five goals, and Cayli Biele added two. Shyanne Nucifora, Kylie Scott, Kara Bove, Olivia Tarricone and Jordyn Breur had one apiece. Sydney Koch had seven saves.
Christina Falletta scored one for Manalapan (1-8). Kerry Downing added an assist. Lexi Urbanek had nine saves.
Manalapan 1 2—3
Lacey Twp. 8 7—15
From Thursday
Notre Dame 11,
Egg Harbor Twp. 6
Notre Dame led 7-4 at halftime and held on to the lead. Emily Gargan led visiting EHT with two goals, and Hayley Henderson, Olivia Elwell, Gigi DeCaprio and Alexis Gray had one apiece. Jordan Hawkes had eight saves for the Eagles (10-5).
Julia DellAngelo and Emily Guenther scored three goals apiece for Notre Dame (11-2). Nicole Burney made six saves for the Irish.
Donovan Catholic 13,
Pinelands Reg. 9
Jamilyn Hawkins led Pinelands Reg (1-9) with three goals. Karianna Eagle scored two goals. Kayla Carson, Skylar Callahan, Paula Handel, Karli Pomponio and Kamryn Borden all found the net once and Quinn Moore made eleven saves in net for the Wildcats.
Donovan Cath. 9 4—13
Pinelands 4 5—9
Baseball
No. 3 St. Augustine 10,
Egg Harbor Twp. 8
Cole Vanderslice had two RBIs and scored two runs for the Hermits (14-2). Jack Peacocks has two hits, two RBIs and scored a run. Kenny Levari, the winning pitcher, went 51/3 innings with two strikeouts. Levari also scored three runs, had three hits and one RBI.
St. Augustine scored four runs in the seventh inning to cap the scoring.
Robbie Petracci and Mike Dodd each had two RBIs for the Eagles (7-8). Dodd also tripled. Ryan Alverson and Alex Gallagher each scored two runs. Collin McLaughlin took the loss on the mound for EHT.
No. 11 Mainland Reg. 10,
Hammonton 6
Billy Rodgers had four hits and had four RBIs for Mainland (9-3). Brody Levin had three hits with two RBIs. Mark Elliott and Kyle Goodman each had two hits. Ben Brandt, the winning pitcher, went 51/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
Ryan Barts had three hits for Hammonton (10-6). Jared Beebe added two hits and two RBIs.
ACIT 7,
Bridgeton 3
Ben Stiteler had two doubles and an RBI for ACIT (7-11). Kyle Bronco had three singles, three runs and an RBI. Quinton Klein had three singles, one run and one RBI. Kevin Keil struck out five.
Camaron Dunkle had two doubles, one single and two runs for Bridgeton (3-14). Nelson Martinez struck out four.
Barnegat 10,
Lakewood 0
David MacGillvray had two doubles and four RBIs for Barnegat. Luke Torres had two runs and a stolen base. Brian Finucan had an RBI and three stolen bases. Dexter Dambroski struck out 15 in six innings.
Boys tennis
Middle Twp. 5,
Holy Spirit 0
At Middle Twp.
Singles— Max Gilbert d. Alex Destefano 6-2, 6-0; Nick Gibboni d. Nicolas Fleming 6-2, 6-4; Justin Price d. Oliver Huang 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— John Leahy-Teo Dimitrov by forfeit; Colby Watts-Owen Carlson by forfeit.
Records— M 9-2, H 0-8.
Cedar Creek 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
At Cedar Creek
Singles— Sean Snyder d. Conor Farrell 6-2, 6-1; Andy Geffard d. Liam Grimes 6-2, 6-1; Bradley Garber d. Scott Fiore 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Colin Banta-Caiden Blanchard d. Elijah Diantonio-Richard Ferachio 6-0, 6-0; Chase Blanchard-Justin Einwechter d. Brett Bower-Michael Klein 6-0, 6-0.
Records— C 6-2, W 1-5.
Golf
Southern Reg. 164,
Toms River East 202
At Ocean Acres Country Club (par 36)
S— Lasse Lehmann 38, Peter Fabian 40, Jonathan Sheehan 43, Jeffrey Reilly 43.
T— Chris Bush 45, Mychal Lembo 45, Joe Sasso 51, Billy Macnab 61.
Records— S 12-1, T 3-9.
Holy Spirit 168,
St. Joseph 204
At Mays Landing Golf Club (par 35)
H— James Dalzell 39, Anthony Lawler 37, Kevin Curau 47, Ryan Yost 45.
S— Brad Lomax 39, Jake DeMarco 52, Aiden Greenwood 54, Mike McGlaughlin 59.
Birdies— Lawler (1).
Records— H 9-1, S 2-9.
