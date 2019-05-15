The Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team won its South Jersey Group IV first round match against Hightstown 18-6, propelled by big performances offensively.
Cade Johnson led Southern with seven goals and two assists. Ajani Steverson scored six goals. Luke Bruther, Will Devane, Jake Hughes, Ryan Sininsky and Nick Stankus each scored a goal for the Rams.
SJ Group I Playoffs
First Round
(4) Shore 23,
(13) Lower Cape May 5
For Lower Cape May, Chuckie Magill, Branden Smith, Gavin Staley, Zeb Hinker and Mike Wiel all scored. Cameron Leslie made nine saves in net for the Caper Tigers.
Girls Lacrosse
Haddon Heights 16,
Cedar Creek 9
Alexis Marker scored four goals, Elizabeth Briles scored three, and Madison Newman had two goals for Cedar Creek (0-15).
From Tuesday
SJ Group IV Playoffs
First Round
Kingsway Reg. 14,
Egg Harbor Twp. 9
Hayley Henderson scored three goals for EHT. Emily Gargan, Laine Walterson and Giovanna DeCaprio scored two goals each for the Eagles.
S.J. Group III Playoffs
First round
(9) Lacey Twp. 8,
(8) Absegami 6
Cayli Biele had three goals for Lacey (6-10). Abigayle Sinibaldi had two goals and one assist. Olivia Tarricone had a goal and two assists. Jordyn Breur and Emily Radomski had a goal apiece.
Haleigh Schafer had three goals for Absegami (5-12). Elizabeth Picardi had two, and Kelly Askins added one.
Boys Volleyball
From Tuesday
Pleasantville 2,
Leap Academy 0
Jay Vazquez had 11 kills, two digs and two aces for Pleasantville (6-11). Ed Crumpton had two digs, two kills, a block and an ace and Kenin Rivera had six kills, an assist and an ace for the Greyhounds.
Boys Tennis
Oakcrest 5,
Lower Cape May 0
At Oakcrest
Singles— Zian Pena O d. Justin Smith L 6-3, 6-0; Christian Pimenta O d. Max Souder L 6-0, 6-0; Ethan O’Brien O d. James Leinenbach L 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles— Hari Acharya-James Burgess O d. Jared Lepor-Evan Warburton L 7-5, 2-6, 11-9; kyle Espina-Mikail Cuerquis O d. Owen O’Brien-Aaron Agostini L 6-1, 6-1.
Records— Oakcrest 8-13, Lower Cape May 4-9
Cedar Creek 3,
Absegami 2
Singles— Austin Snyder A d. Sean Snyder CC 6-0, 6-1; Andy Geffard CC d. Karan Pandya A 6-2, 6-0; Pratham Millu A d. Bradley Garber CC 6-0, 6-2
Doubles— Caiden Blanchard-Colin Banta CC d. Aaron Ng-Yash Patel A 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Justin Einwechter-Chase Blanchard CC d. Akash Patel-Nelson Giang A 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.
No. 7 Mainland Reg. 5,
Central Reg. 0
At Mainland
Singles— Anand Thakkar M d. AJ Abode C 6-1, 6-1; William Ong M d. Luke Tallman C 6-0, 6-1; Matt Liscin M d. Kwando Bekoe C 1-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Doubles— Daniel Wise-Ryan Pellegrino M d. Jason Trapp-Gavin McPartland C 6-1, 6-2; Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia M d. Shane Scarella-Phoenix Larocca C 6-0, 6-1.
Records— Mainland 15-2, Central Reg. 10-7
Middle Twp. 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
At Middle Twp.
Singles— Max Gilbert d. Conor Farrell 6-2, 6-0; Nick Gibboni d. Liam Grimes 6-2, 6-1; Justin Price d. Scott Fiore 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Teo Dimitrov-John Leahy d. Brett Bower-Richard Ferachio 6-0, 6-0; Owen Carlson-Colby Watts d. Elijah Diantonio-Michael Klein 6-1, 6-0.
Records— M 16-2, W 1-9.
Southern Reg. 5,
Jackson Memorial 0
At Southern Reg.
Singles— Elion Dunwoody S d. Joe Toth J 6-3, 7-6 (7-1); Logan Van Liew S d. Rich Chan J 6-2, 6-2; Joseph Dunwoody S d. Joe Ugarte J 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Jake Henderson-Dan Sullivan S d. Jacob Ariel- Troy DiStaso J 6-1, 6-1; Chris Marinelli-Matt Terhune S d. Leo Huang-Kevin Cocco J 7-6 (7-0), 6-3.
Records— Southern 13-4, Jackson Memorial 6-6
No. 11 Millville 5,
Atlantic City 0
At Millville
Singles— Kevin Smith M d. Marshall Huynh AC 6-1, 6-0; Ralph Martin M d. Sifat Uddoullah AC 6-0, 3-6, 10-8; William Muhlbaier M d. Shiekh Nahiyan 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles— Gavin Smith-Matthew Price M d. Steven Lee-Sajid Khan AC 6-3, 6-3; Jacob Lewis-Andrew Crain M d. Nabil Chowbury-Timmy Vu-Nguyen AC 6-4, 6-2.
Records— Millville 13-5, Atlantic City 5-11
From Tuesday
SJ Group II Playoffs
Quarterfinal
(2) Pinelands Reg. 5,
(7) Lacey Twp. 0
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles— Brian Delbury P d. Dominick Palino L 3-6, 6-3, 12-10; Andrew Schulz P d. Jack Crowell L 6-4, 6-2; Arpit Gainder P d. Logan Eklof L 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Samuel Cardillo-Josh Kline P d. Chris Fugnitti-Jack McKee L 6-1, 6-4; Kieran Sundermann-Adam Grelak P d. Owen Tracey-Brian Kuczko L 6-1, 6-3.
Records— Pinelands Reg. 13-1, Lacey Twp. 9-6
Note: (2) Pinelands Reg. will play (3) West Deptford on Thursday.
Golf
Lacey Twp. 225,
Toms River South 233
At Cedar Creek (par 36)
LT— Kylee Bragg 48, Julia Kuzan 53, Madison Zrinski 62, Emily Hamilton 62.
TRS— Sarah Kukfa 49, Ashley Gangemi 60, Allison Lenz 61, Gillian Gural 63
Records— Lacey Twp. 9-4, Toms River South 9-3
Williamstown 165,
Hammonton 173
At Pinelands GC (par 36)
W— Liam Caspar 39, Sean Caspar 41, Dillon Love 42, Steve Burek 43, Nate George 43.
H— Noah Petracci 39, Olivia Strigh 42, Chad Syvertson 45, Joseph D. Calderone 47.
Records— Williamstown 14-1, Hammonton 7-5
Lacey Twp. 177,
Barnegat 180
At Barnegat
LT— Mathew Dolan 41, Patrick Zuccarelli 41, Cody Pettit 46, Brandon Piserchia 49, Michael O’Sullivan 69.
B— Matthew Kulpa 43, Grady Edwards 45, Nick Spitz 45, Kyle Smith 47, Owen McAvoy 49
Records— Lacey Twp. 13-6, Barnegat 8-7
From Tuesday
Holy Spirit 162,
Wildwood Catholic 191
At Mays Landing CC (par 35)
HS— Anthony Lawler 38, Joe Pontary 41, Nick Stroby 41, Kevin Curau 42, Ryan Yost 42, Nate Vikteris 49.
WC— Cory Krause 45, PJ Bogle 46, Kieron Kelly 49, Jared Hopping 51, Nathan Yost 63, Tommy Golden 64
Records— Holy Spirit 13-2, Wildwood Catholic 1-12
