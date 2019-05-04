The Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team beat visiting St. John Vianney 9-8 on Saturday in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament.
The host Rams (7-2) led 7-5 after three quarters and held on to win. Cade Johnson scored three goals and had two assists, and Ajani Steverson added two goals. Jake Hughes scored one goal and had two assists, and Luke Bruther, Nick Stankus and Ryan Sininsky each had a goal. Luke Maul had eight saves. For the Lancers (9-7), Anthony Brett led with three goals and three assists. CJ Hanson made 13 saves.
St. John Vianney; 2 2 1 3—8
Southern Regional; 2 2 3 2—9
Mainland reg. 12,
Absegami 4
Colin Cooke scored six goals for Mainland (8-5) and Dominic Gagliardi tallied three goals and five assists. Brandon Batz scored two goals and three assists while Patrick Taylor contributed four assists for the Mustangs.
For Absegami (8-6), Sean Warren, Paul McColgan, Matt Maggi and Ryan Wilkins each scored a goal. Luke Wescoat made 32 saves in net for the Braves.
A; 2 1 0 1—4
M; 3 3 3 3—12
From Friday
Lower Cape May Reg. 12,
Cedar Creek 10
For the Caper Tigers (10-3), Zeb Hinker scored three goals. Chuck Magill and Trey McGrail each scored twice. Melik Nebbagui, Garrison Swan and ico Castellano each scored once
For Cedar Creek (5-7) Robbie Nawrocki scored six goals. Jayson Fraone scored three goals, and Kevin Dougherty added two. Jake Nawrocki made 13 saves.
LCMR; 5 4 3 0—12
CC; 3 2 4 1—10
Mainland reg. 14,
Atlantic City 1
Patrick Taylor scored three goals for Mainland (7-5). Luke Meister had two goals and two assists. Brandon Batz, Colin Cooke and Dominic Gagliardi also scored two goals each for the Mustangs.
For Atlantic City (2-7), Josh Gabrysz scored the lone goal. Sean Drew made 13 saves in net for the Vikings.
M 4 5 3 2—14
AC 0 0 1 0—1
Girls lacrosse
Our Lady of Mercy 13,
Maple Shade 0
OLMA (7-9) recorded its first shut-out win of the year on Saturday. Mary Meduri led the Villagers with five goals. Goalie Erin Seddon entered the record books making her 300th career save. Anissa Serafine and Adrianna Dodge also scored two goals each.
MS; 0 0—0
OLMA; 9 4—13
From Friday
Lower Cape May Reg.15,
Cedar Creek 3
Marissa Giancola led the host Caper Tigers (12-3) with five goals, and Sabrina Faulkner added two goals and two assists. Maggie Boyle scored two goals, and Maddie Schiffabauer, Jenna O’Neill, Cecilie Reeb, Emma Golden, Kamryn Spicer and Reilly Sheehan had one apiece. Melani Amador made 14 saves.
For Cedar Creek (0-13), Liz Briles, Ashlee Catona and Madison Newman each scored once.
Boys and girls crew
Philadelphia City Championships
The two-day Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championship had preliminary head races (time trials) Saturday on the Schuylkill River and five area high school varsity eights are in Sunday’s finals.
Racing begins at 9 a.m. Sunday in 48 categories.
Absegami, Mainland Regional and Ocean City finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the division’s head race to make the final. In girls varsity eights, Ocean City finished second in the head race and Mainland sixth to make the final.
Girls track and field
From Friday
Rowan Open: Nine area female track and field athletes took first places at day one of the Rowan Open at Rowan University.
Mainland Regional’s Emily Dirkes won the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7 minutes, 59.50. Claudine Smith of Atlantic City took the elite triple jump with a distance of 39 feet, 11.5 inches. Millville’s Ciera Bowman was first in the emerging elite triple jump (33-11.75).
Ariana Mack of Holy Spirit captured the emerging elite discus with a toss of 112-7. Kylee Alvarez of Absegami won the open discus (104-2).
Maya Pomatto of Egg Harbor Township won the elite javelin with a distance of 131-11. Jada Thompson of Hammonton was first in the open high jump (5-0). Millville’s Zaniah Bowman won the open long jump (17-2). Oakcrest’s Alexia Bey took the open shot put (34-8).
Boys tennis
From Friday
Absegami 4,
Oakcrest 1
At Oakcrest
Singles— Austin Snyder (A) d. Zian Pena 6-0, 6-0; Karan Pandya (A) d. Andy Nguyen 6-0, 6-3; Pratham Millu (A) d. Christian Pimenta 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles— Aaron Ng-Yash Patel (A) d. Hari Acharya-Justin Haye 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Kyle Espina-Mikail Cuerquis (O) d. Moise Dembele-Vinson Jiang 6-2, 6-2.
Records— A 6-3; O 6-9.
