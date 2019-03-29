Holy Spirit High School’s girls lacrosse team beat Atlantic City 9-7 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Friday.
The Spartans improved to 2-0.
Tess Florentino had three goals for Holy Spirit. Jolena Cordasco and Annalise Celli had two goals apiece. Bryanna Mastro added one. Lauren Mevoli had seven saves.
Catherine Agostini had three goals for Atlantic City (0-2). Mackenzie Smith and Hailey Bloom added two apiece. Angie Maldonado had 11 saves.
Holy Spirit 5 4—9
Atlantic City 5 2—7
Absegami 7,
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 6
Haleigh Schafer had four goals for Absegami (2-0). Jayla McNamara had two, and Gianna Rando had one. Radhika Pandya had six saves.
Mary Meduri had four goals for Our Lady of Mercy (0-2). Anissa Serafine added two.
OLMA 1 5—6
Absegami 4 3—7
Millville 16,
Oakcrest 4
Elly Taylor had four goals for Millville (1-1).
Kelsey Andres had three goals, and Kylie Giordano had three goals and two assists. Casey Etter, Julianna Giordano and Olivia Giordano had two goals apiece. Leah Shaw had four saves.
Cat Lleras and Phoebe Ohnemuller each had a goal for Oakcrest (0-2). No other information was available.
Millville 9 7—16
Oakcrest 1 3—4
Egg Harbor Twp. 20,
Cedar Creek 2
Emily Gargan had five goals and an assist for Egg Harbor Township (1-1).
Olivia Elwell had two goals and four assists. Grace Carpenter and Laine Walterson had three goals each. Other scorers were Cheyenne Avellino (1), Sadie Broschard (1), Gigi DeCaprio (2), Haley Henderson (1) and Kierstyn Zinckgraf (2). Jordan Hawkes had two saves.
Alexis Marker and Madison Newman each scored once for Cedar Creek (0-2). Autumn Finnegan had six saves.
Cedar 2 0—2
EHT 13 7—20
Toms River South 6,
Lacey Twp. 5
Brooke LaBarca scored three goals for Toms River South (1-0).
Casey Gardner had two, and Julia Ebeling had one. Courtney Karahuta had five saves.
Claudia Schreier had three goals and an assist for Lacey (0-2). Kayleigh Flanegan had one goal, and Abigayle Sinibaldi had a goal and an assist. Kayla Mikloski had 17 saves.
Toms River 3 3—6
Lacey 2 3—5
Southern Reg. 19,
Point Pleasant Boro. 9
Rylee Johnson scored a career-high seven goals for Southern (2-0).
Colleen Mason had three goals and three assists. Holly Yannacone had two goals and six assists. Other scorers were Maitland Demand (3), Carmella Hall (2), Abbey Malandro (1) and Katie Kubarewicz (1). Maddie Caputo and KyLeigh Bell had eight and six saves, respectively.
Kate Conroy had six goals for Point Pleasant Borough (0-1). Hudson Frey had two goals and an assist. Alex Rossi added a goal. Sarah Morrison had six saves.
Southern 12 7—19
Point Pleasant Boro 5 4—9
Boys lacrosse
Ocean City 17,
Lower Cape May Reg. 3
Noam Levy-Smith had four goals for Ocean City (2-0).
Trent Laveson had three goals and seven assists. Anthony Inserra had two goals and five assists. Drew Brooks, Jake Schneider and Tommy Schutta had two apiece. Teddy Grimley and Billy Kroeger each had a goal.
Chuck Magill, Zeb Hinker and Mike Wiel each had a goal for Lower Cape May (1-1). Cam Leslie had four saves.
OC 7 8 2 0—17
LCMR 2 0 0 1—3
Cedar Creek 7,
Egg Harbor Twp. 4
Rob Nawrocki had three goals and an assist for Cedar Creek (1-1).
Jay Fraone had two. Doug Bruckler and Kevin Dougherty added one apiece. Jack Nawrocki had 16 saves.
AJ Petroni had two goals for Egg Harbor Township (0-2). Tyler Venuto had one. Mike Hodgins had 8 saves.
CC 2 0 0 5—7
EHT 1 0 3 0—4
Southern Reg. 13,
Toms River East 0
Aaron Hutchinson and Ajani Steverson had three goals apiece for Southern (1-1).
Ryan Sinisky had two goals and two assists, and Nick Stankus had two goals and an assist. Cade Johnson, Aniello Russo and Gavin Durnien had each had one goal. Luke Maul had six saves.
Toms River East fell to 0-1.
SR 4 4 3 2—13
TRE 0 0 0 0—0
Lenape 21,
Oakcrest 5
Bryce Reece and Sean Shelko had four goals apiece for Lenape (2-0). Mason Bregman had three goals and four assists. Hunter Lippincott had three goals and two assists. Other scorers were Luke Cole (2), Zack Lippincott (2), Sean Kennedy (1), Will Mercado (1) and Aidan Lawrence (1). Rob Pensabene had seven saves.
Ryan Liberty had a goal and two assists for Oakcrest (0-2). Jake Angier, Kevin Albright and Collin Veltri each had one goal and one assist. Ethan Nelson added a goal. Owen Haugan had 10 saves.
Lenape 5 6 7 3—21
Oakcrest 0 1 3 1—5
Mainland Reg. 17,
Middle Twp. 0
Colin Cooke had four goals and two assists for Mainland (2-0).
Devon Ford had three goals and three assists. Dominic Gagliardi had two goals and two assists. Other scorers were Patrick Taylor (2), Luke Islinger (2), Brandon Batz (1), Brendan Allen (1), Nick Diez (1) and Harrison Gillman (1). Jack Hassett had two saves.
Miguel Abarca-Vargus had 15 saves for Middle Township (0-1).
Middle 0 0 0 0—0
Mainland 9 1 4 3—17
