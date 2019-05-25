The third-seeded St. Augustine Prep lacrosse team lost 9-6 to second-seeded Delbarton in the state Non-Public A semifinals on Saturday.
This was the second consecutive year the Hermits were eliminated in the semifinals by Delbarton.
Logan Hone scored three goals, and Mike Vanaman added two goals and an assist. Evan Keane scored two, David Burr added a goal and Danny Bennett recorded an assist. Joey Serafine made nine saves for the Hermits.
For Delbarton, Michael Long scored and had four assists. C.J. Kirst scored four goals.
The Hermits finished the season 14-4.
