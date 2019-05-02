Kira Sides’ future is in lacrosse.
For now, the Middle Township High School junior is one of South Jersey’s top all-around athletes.
Also a soccer and basketball standout, she will attend La Salle University in Philadelphia on a lacrosse scholarship.
“It’s very exciting to realize what school I wanted to go to,” she said. “Lacrosse has always given me more opportunities and come a little easier to me than the other sports.”
Sides, 17, has 63 goals and 24 assists for the undefeated Panthers (11-0). In the winter, she averaged 17 points to lead the basketball team to the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group II finals. Sides has score more than 200 career goals in lacrosse and has more than 1,000 career points in basketball
Sides lives in Cape May Court House and is the middle child of Steve and Cori Sides. Her older sister, Summer, is 21, while her younger brother, Matthew, is 11.
In a telephone interview Wednesday night, Sides discussed several topics, including life as a middle child.
On how she handles playing three sports and never having a season off
I actually love it. I’m very active, and I don’t like sitting still. If I was home, I’d be bored to death. This is where I want to be. I love doing this.
On why she chose La Salle
I like the city a lot. I knew I didn’t want to go that far. When I was at La Salle, I was like ‘This is a really cool school. It’s not that far, so my parents can come see my games. I think this is where I want to go.’
On what she plans to study
I’m thinking about nursing. My older sister is going into nursing, and I’m like ‘You know, it’s not a bad gig.’ It’s a pretty good job.
On her biggest thrill in sports
Just being able to meet new people all the time. Just from going from school to travel (teams), I meet so many new funny people. It’s really exciting. I have so many friends from sports.
On being the middle child
Everyone always says, ‘Are you the forgotten child?’ I’m like ‘Sometimes, but it’s not bad.’ They don’t forget me. Everyone is loved equal. I feel the same as my little brother and my older sister.
On what she does to relax
I’m usually just hanging out with my friends. It’s nice because my friends are the friends, I play sports with, and I’m with them all the time.
On her favorite sport
Sometimes I have a favorite and sometimes I don’t, but it’s usually the sport that I’m in during the season.
On life at Middle Township
I’ve grown up in Middle Township my whole life. I love it. I don’t know how to explain it, but it just feels like home. There’s no other school I’d rather go to.
Q&A
Who is your favorite athlete and why?
Carli Lloyd. I’ve always looked up to her since I was little. When I was little, I was soccer, soccer, soccer
What was the last television show you binge watched?
"All American"
Favorite food to order when out for dinner
Pizza
What was the last book you read?
"Catcher in the Rye"
