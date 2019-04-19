LINWOOD — The West Deptford High School boys lacrosse team took the momentum away from Mainland in the second half and won their nonleague game 10-8 on Friday.
Mainland appeared to be headed for victory early in the second half with a 5-2 lead, but the Mustangs then suffered a scoring drought. West Deptford outscored the Mustangs 8-1 from the third minute of the second half until just more than two minutes left in the game.
Mainland’s Colin Cooke scored his 27th and 28th goals of the season, and Nick Diez, Dom Gagliardi and Brandon Batz also scored two goals apiece. Chris Vicchiarelli had eight saves.
The Mustangs fell to 5-3, with all the losses in nonleague games. West Deptford improved to 6-1.
“Things started unraveling in the third quarter when we let in three straight goals. That was a momentum changer,” Mainland coach Clayton Smith said. “Their goalie played well. We were too conservative on defense. They were guarding Colin to lock him off, and that was a struggle for us. But we had some other guys score today.
West Deptford’s TJ Hoyt scored four goals, and Carson Tilghman added two goals and has a team-leading 17 on the season. Goalie Mike DiRienzo made 10 saves.
“We stayed the course and played 48 minutes,” West Deptford coach Mike Yarusso said. “They had the matchups in their favor early in the game, and we had to make some adjustments. We started to possess the ball and found the matchups that were in our favor.”
Mainland’s Diez, a freshman, scored the first two goals of the game, his 13th and 14th of the season. But the Eagles tied it at 2-2. Batz put Mainland ahead again with a goal near the net with 48 seconds left in the first quarter.
“We had too many turnovers,” said Diez, a 15-year-old Northfield resident. “We came back at the end, but it was pretty late. You have to play all four quarters.”
Cooke scored the final goal of the first half to put the Mustangs ahead 4-2. The junior also scored with 2 minutes, 6 seconds left in the game to cut the Eagles’ lead to 10-7. Batz added a goal with 1:46 left, but DiRenzo made a stop at the 1:17 mark to keep his team up 10-8.
“I definitely had people guarding me, but I was able to get the ball to other people” said Cooke, a 17-year-old Linwood resident. “We came out with a lot of energy, and they were in a man-to-man defense, and that gave us space to run. But they changed their defense, and they got up on us. They killed us with time of possession. We need to finish and keep the pedal on the gas.”
Mainland travels to Southern Regional (6-2) on Monday for a 10 a.m. game.
West Deptford;2 0 4 4—10
Mainland Regional;3 1 2 2—8
Goals — West Deptford: Hoyt (4), Tilghman (2), Todd, Budd, Gismondi, Paratore. Mainland: Diez (2), Batz (2), Cooke (2), Gagliardi (2).
Goalies — West Deptford: DiRienzo (10). Mainland: Vicchiarelli (8).
Records — W. Deptford 6-1; Mainland 5-3.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.