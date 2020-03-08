Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Coach Lance Bailey rallies his team for the game against Holy Spirit during practice. Lower Cape May Regional varsity football parctice. Thursday Oct. 13, 2005. (Photo by Dale Gerhard/The Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Lower Cape May Regional High School varsity football coach Lance Bailey oversees a practice behind the school. Tuesday September 7, 2004. (Press of Atlantic City/Dale Gerhard)
Lower Cape May Regional High School is returning a familiar face to its football program.
On Feb. 27, the Board of Education hired Lance Bailey, who guided the Caper Tigers from 2004 to 2006, to replace head coach Brian Hindle, who stepped down this year after four seasons.
Bailey, 50, inherits a team that went 2-8 last season, a record athletic director Erik Simonsen said doesn't fully reflect the team's potential.
"I think that looking at our schedule and having the kids we're going to have back, I'm expecting a winning season," Simonsen said. "Last year, there were a lot of games that could have gone either way. ... He's (Bailey) been here and knows the kids. We thought he'd be the right person for the job."
Bailey is a physical education teacher at the high school and has officiated football and basketball games. The school district took over the local rec league's youth football program last year. In addition to maintaining a team for kids in grades 5-6, it began one for players in grades 7-8.
Bailey was put in charge of the Richard M. Teitlelman Middle School team for the older players and guided the Tigers to a 5-2-1 record.
"I'm excited," Bailey said. "I coached the middle school last year, which was a lot of fun. Kind of got my juices flowing. This opportunity arose, and I'm just glad the high school trusted me (with the position) again."
Simonsen sees Bailey's time away from coaching as an asset.
"He had a good run here when he was coach, he said. "Since he's been back, I see a new passion. He knows football. He's not someone who hasn't been there before."
Bailey, who has two daughters, Madison, 20, and Hannah, 18, graduated from Strath Haven High School in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, but has family ties to Lower Cape May Regional that go back decades. His father, Donald "Bud" Bailey, is a 1967 graduate.
Bailey met with the team March 2 and plans to get started immediately.
"We need to build a culture, and that starts in the weight room, number one," Bailey said. "We're not looking any further than that. Getting our offseason conditioning in order, that's really the main focus at this point."
Bailey said that is the first step to winning some of those 50/50 games the Caper Tigers lost last season.
"What's going to help is our conditioning, our ability to focus on the task at hand, our ability to pay attention to the next thing without looking back. If they focus, we'll be OK," he said.
He sees culture as the basis for a strong team.
"I'm looking forward to implementing my philosophies with the kids and learning new philosophies with my coaching staff," he said. "You can't win without a culture of hard work, dedication and taking care of the small tasks, being attentive to everything around us and moving forward."
"I'm a competitive guy at heart, so I'm looking forward to Friday nights, putting everything together and seeing what happens," he said.
Staff Writer Charles Schroeder contributed to this report.
