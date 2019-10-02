Angel Larson led Oakcrest High School girls volleyball in a 2-1 win over Cedar Creek on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match.
Oakcrest defeated Cedar Creek 23-25, 26-24, 25-18.
Larson had five kills for Oakcrest. Angeliza Severeno had 14 digs. Emma McErlain had 11 assists, eight digs, and three aces.
Cedar Creek was led by Nina Casselberry with 14 kills, five digs and an ace. Angelina Cox had 33 assists, two kills, two digs and three aces.
Kylie Ackerman had 16 digs and an assist.
Donovan Catholic 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Karin Ojeda led Donovan Catholic (16-1) with 13 assists, two aces and a dig.
Alexis Tamburello had nine digs and four aces. Karolina Jaruseviciute had five kills and two blocks.
Pinelands Regional fell to 11-4.
Absegami 2,
Cinnaminson 1
Absegami (12-1) beat Cinnaminson 25-20, 24-26, 25-19.
Kaylin Flukey led Absegami with seven kills, six digs and three aces. Kailyn Fortis had 23 assists. Jackie Fortis had nine kills and three aces.
Lower Cape May Reg. 2,
OLMA 0
Lower Cape May Regional (3-8) beat Our Lady of Mercy Academy (3-8) 25-19, 25-9.
Lower was led by Emma Muldoon with eight service points, seven kills, six digs and six aces.
Carley McDonald had 11 service points, five assists, four aces, two kills and a dig. Joelle DuFault had five kills, four service points and an ace.
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River East 0
Southern Regional (16-2) beat Toms River East (6-4) 24-14, 25-19.
Southern was led by Rachael Pharo with 11 service points, six aces, three kills, two digs and an assist.
Stephanie Soares had 12 assists, five service points, two digs, two kills and an ace. Gianna Schiattarella had eight kills, four digs, two service points and an ace.
Toms River East was led by Alexa Rybasack with 18 assists, three digs, a kill and an ace. Rebecca Keith had 11 digs and four kills. Melissa Marvinny had five digs, four kills, an assist and an ace.
