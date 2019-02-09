011919_spt_MVBB 4
Millville's Rynell Lawrence, left, drives by St. Augustine's Matthew Delaney during Friday's game on January 18, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

HADDON TOWNSHIP – Rynell Lawrence’s steal and layup with 29 seconds left propelled the Millville High School boys basketball team to a 53-49 win over Rancocas Valley in a Paul VI Winter Classic game Saturday night.

Lawrence’s layup put Millville up 49-48. Cole Etter and Eddie Jamison each sank two free throws in the final seconds to clinch the win.

Lawrence finished with 16 points. Millville (19-3) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Millville 8 13 10 22 – 53

Rancocas Valley 7 12 17 13 – 49

MV – Etter 4, A. Green 12, LJ. Green 9, Jamison 10, Lawrence 16, Rhett 2

RV – Brown 5, Evans 2, Jones 22, Lundy 3, Mohan 4, Mosaku 6, Washington 7

