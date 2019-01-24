Joey Sacco scored 19 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 60-59 win over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday night.
The Red Raiders (11-2) have won seven straight. Donovan Graham added 14 for Ocean City. Isaiah Vasquez scored 17 for Cedar Creek.
Ocean City – Rhodes 5, Brady 9, Varallo 12, Graham 14, Sacco 19, Aungst 2
Cedar Creek – Athill 6, Bermudez 7, Gresham 6, Smalls 11, Stokes 4, Ka. Tinlsey 4, Ky. Tinsley 4, Vasquez 17.
