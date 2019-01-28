The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team won for the fourth time in its last five games Monday night.
The Vikings beat ACIT 65-42 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Junior forward Stephen Byard led the Vikings with 14 points, while sophomore guard Jayden Jones scored 12. Senior center Zion Teague and senior forward Zaire Montague each scored 11 for the Vikings.
James Waugh led ACIT with 17. Atlantic City is 6-9, while ACIT is 3-11.
Atlantic City 16 6 17 26 – 65
ACIT 17 7 7 11 – 42
AC – Jones 12, Byard 14, Blakeley 2, S. Frederick 4, J. Frederick 2, Chapman 2, Montague 11, Teague 11, Kanu 3, Yeoman 4
ACIT – Waugh 17, Banks 10, Brown 3, Rahmann 8, Cesar 4
Vineland 74, Bridgeton 66
D.J. Campbell scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half as Vineland rallied for the win.
Vintrell Moore led Bridgeton with 26. Vineland is 8-5. Bridgeton falls to 6-10.
Vineland 16 17 19 22 – 74
Bridgeton 19 20 13 14 - 66
VL – Jackson 2, Shaw 5, Diggs 14, Campbell 25, Powell 2, Fleeks 9, Davis 14
BR – Moore 26, Chandler 14, Fentress 13, Brown 2, Williams 9, Bowman 2
