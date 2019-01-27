The Gloucester Catholic High School girls basketball team rallied in the second half to beat Atlantic City 56-47 in a 97.3 ESPN Shootout game at Ocean City on Saturday night.
Atlantic City led 24-15 at halftime, but Gloucester Catholic outscored the Vikings 27-10 in the third quarter.
Qeiajae Canty scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Atlantic City. Ciani Redd-Howard scored 13 and had 11 rebounds for the Vikings.
Jada Williams led Gloucester Catholic with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Azana Baines scored 16 and had 16 rebounds for the Rams.
Gloucester Catholic (12-3) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Atlantic City drops to 9-4.
Gloucester Catholic 5 10 27 14 – 56
Atlantic City 6 18 10 13 – 47
GC – Baines 16, Carney 1, Williams 18, Eggers 3, Leonhardt 9, Thomas 3
AC – Brestle 2, Garrison-Macon 9, Robertson 3, Redd-Howard 13, Canty 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Haddonfield High School boys basketball team beat Atlantic City 74-38 in the finale to the Jeff Coney Classic at Rancocas Valley High School on Saturday night.
Dan Fleming led Haddonfield with 14. Haddonfield (15-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Atlantic City (5-9) had its three-game winning streak come to an end.
Atlantic City 6 8 10 14 - 38
Haddonfield 21 14 21 18 – 74
AC – Jones 5, Blakeley 5, Frederick 4, Sanchez 6, Montegue 3, Teague 6, Kanu 6, Palms 1, Byard 2
HAD – DePersia 11, Fleming 14, Blake 9, Heine 11, Cerrato 9, Gavranich 6, Gostovich 5, McClane 2, Evans 2, Gallagher 5
Westampton Tech 62, Holy Spirit 50
Jake LaMonaca and Joe Glenn each led Holy Spirit with 13 in this Jeff Coney Classic game.
Holy Spirit is 9-7, while Westampton Tech is 8-6
Holy Spirit 22 10 7 11 – 50
Westampton Tech 13 18 13 18 – 62
HS – Cella 6, Georgio 8, Glenn 13, Kalinowski 6, LaMonaca 13, Nolan 4
WT – Anderspn 13, Asalu 7, Jackson 9, Lee 5, Myrick 6, Peeples 5, Sheehan 17
