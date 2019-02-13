The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team clinched the Cape-Atlantic League American Division with a 66-51 win over Vineland on Tuesday night.
Ciani Redd-Howard led the Vikings with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Qeiajae Canty grabbed 13 rebounds for Atlantic City, while Sanai Garrison-Macon had six assists.
Brielle Herbert led Vineland with 30.
VL – Rivera 2, Ratliff 7, Herbert 30, Ball 10, Moss 2
AC – Redd-Howard 12, Canty 8, Robertson 10, Brestle 4, Hasan 11, Fader 3, Davis 6, Suarez 4, Mogano 2, Garrison-Macon 4, Howard 2
Cedar Creek boys 62, Mainland 61
Isaiah Vasquez led three Cedar Creek players in double figures with 12 points to propel the Pirates to the upset. Kyree Tinsley added 11 for Cedar Creek. Angeal Barron led Mainland with a game-high 24. Mainland (18-5) is now tied for the division lead with Ocean City. Cedar Creek improved to 11-9.
ML – Zanaras 17, Barron 24, Cook 8, Mace 2, Masari 8, Mazur 2
CK – Coursey 8, Ky. Tinsley 11, Ka. Tinsley 6, Vasquez 12, Stokes 10, Smalls 8, Gresham 7
Middle Township girls 58, Buena Regional 20
Kira Sides scored 20 points to lead Millville (18-4) to its 14th straight win. The Panthers are the CAL United Division champions.
Buena Regional 2 5 8 5 - 20
Middle Township 9 17 22 10 – 58
BU – Gilliano 8, Mosentoff 5, Williams 2, Carano 5
MT – Sides 20, Herlihy 9, Barber 1, Hunter 8, Terenik 2, Fox 6, Thomas 4, DeRose 2, Drake 2, Nelson 2, Graham 2
Wildwood Catholic girls 64, OLMA 42
Maria Papzoglou scored 24 points to lead the Crusaders to their 20th win of the season. Ava Casale led OLMA with 19.
OLMA 7 11 12 12 – 42
Wildwood Catholic 14 19 19 12 – 64
OLMA – Bifulco 8, Casale 19, Palumbo 2, Prescott 2, Fiocchi 2, Ryan 2, Vincente 1, Bernhardt 1, Sarafine 1, Ceccanecchio 3, Patitucci 1.
WC – AL. Gray-Rivera 11, Turco 14, Papazoglou 24, McCallion 4, Walker 3, Harris 4, AD. Gray-Rivera 4
Cape May Tech boys 53, Vineland Prep 42
Josh Wright scored 30 as Cape May Tech improved to 13-9
CMT – 11 17 24 12 – 53
Vineland Prep – 6 17 5 14 – 42
CMT – Wright 30, Sadler 3, Roach 2, Stahler 2, Delvecchio 16, Castro 9, Hofmann 2
VLP – Banks 8, Rahman 19, Ceasar 4, Davanport 2, Charles 3
Cape May Tech girls 50, Pleasantville 17
Liza Pellini scored 21 for Cape May Tech. Delaney Larkin scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
CMT 12 17 12 9 – 50
Pleasantville 0 9 6 2- 17
CMT – Campbell 5, Larkin 10, Pellini 21, Piazza 5, Schmucker 5, Wilder 2, Williams 2
