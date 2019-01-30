The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team continued to salvage its season Wednesday night.
The Vikings improved to 7-9 with a 48-47 win over Egg Harbor Township. Atlantic City led by four before EHT sank a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.
The Vikings trailed 38-31 after three quarters, but Zaire Montague scored seven of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to spark the Atlantic City comeback. Junior forward Stephen Byard finished with 12 for Atlantic City. Michael Dodd led EHT with 14.
Atlantic City has won five of its last seven games. EHT is 8-12.
Egg Harbor Township 7 16 15 9 – 47
Atlantic City 12 8 11 17 - 48
EHT – E. Dodd 5, German 4, Muhammad 8, M. Dodd 14, Walsh 5, Sweeney 11
AC – Jones 2, Byard 12, Blakeley 3, Frederick 4, Sanchez 2, Montague 15, Teague 10
St. Augustine 73, Bridgeton 38
Charles Solomon scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Hermits. Sophomore forward John Horner scored 12. St. Augustine improves to 13-2.
SA – Belamsem 4, A. Delaney 3, M. Delaney 8, Gormley 2, Horner 12, Jackson 2, Jarret 3, Kendrick 5, Kendricks 4, Leo 8, Solomon 17, Vanderslice 3, Westcott 2
Lower Cape May 61, Absegami 37
Pat Moore led Lower Cape May with 19 points. Lower has won three straight to improve to 14-4 and is still in contention for a spot in the Cape-Atlantic League tournament. Absegami is 2-12
