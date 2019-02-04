Rynell Lawrence scored 34 points to lead the Millville High School boys basketball team to a 70-52 win over rival Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Eddie Jamison scored all 13 of his points in the second half to help the Thunderbolts pull away in the final two quarters. D.J. Campbell led Vineland with 22.
Millville (17-3) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Vineland falls to 10-6.
Millville 9 16 17 28 – 70
Vineland 8 11 12 21 - 52
MV – Lawrence 34, Jamison 13, Etter 11, A, Green 7, L. Green 3, Rhett 2
VL - Campbell 22, Shaw 10, Powell 8, Davis 8, Diggs 4
Pleasantville 81, Middle Township 62
Sahmir Jones led the host Greyhounds (15-5), ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, with 17 points. Noel Gonzalez scored 14 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter when Pleasantville outscored the Panthers 30-19. Alejandro Rosado and Jalen Freeman each had 12, and Sam Growalt added 10. Other scorers were Elijah Jones (4), Iisihr McFadden (3), Marquise McLendon (3), Latrell Towson (2), Corey Crawford (2) and Jacob Valeus (2).
For Middle (7-12), Marcus Pierce scored 25 points, while Cam Hamer had 12. Others were Jordon Holton (8), Miles Sapp (6), Ivy Linthicum (5), Torey Harris (4) and Jerry Camacho (2).
Middle Township: 10 13 20 19−62
Pleasanstville: 9 25 17 30−81
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atlantic City 64, Holy Spirit 31
Ciani Redd-Howard scored 18 to lead the Vikings to the win. Madison Brestle added nine for Atlantic City.
Zhyana Young led Spirit with 15
Atlantic City improves to 11-6, while Spirit is now 4-15.
HS – Bass 6, Sofield 4, Lynch 4, Pasquale 1, Young 15, Pugliese 1
AC – Brestle 9, Redd-Howard 18, Canty 7, Robertson 4, Garrison-Macon 7, Hasan 6, Davis 6, Suarez 5, Mogano 2
OLMA 54, Audubon 47
Sophomore guard Sydney Prescott led OLMA with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Ava Casale sank three 3-pointers and scored 11 for OLMA. Olivia Fiocchi grabbed 11 rebounds for the Villagers, who improved to 11-6.
OLMA 16 15 8 15 – 54
Audubon 11 9 12 15 – 47
OLMA – BiFulco 4, Casale 11, Palumbo 2, Prescott 21, Fiocchi 6, Ryan 4, Ceccanecchio 6
AUD – Laxton 6, Connelly 4, Maldonado 18, Kelii 10
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.