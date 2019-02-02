Marcellus Ross scored 23 points to lead the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team to a 78-47 win over Holy Cross on Saturday night.
Corey Blackwell scored 15 for St. Joe. The Wildcats improved to 13-3
SJ – Abdur-Rahim 2, Bailey 4, Blackwell 15, Brown 8, Delva 2, Diggs 3, Ross 23, Stafford 6, Urbonas 7
HC – Arletti 12, Cessel 11, Conaway 9, Desimone 2, Elliot 1, Keller 7, Nesemeier 2, Petrelli 3
OLMA 45, Cumberland Regional 38
Sophomore guard Sydney Prescott scored 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists and four steals to lead the OLAM girls to the win.
Freshman guard Nina Ceccanecchio came off the bench to score eight and have three steals for OLMA, which improved to 10-6 with the win.
OLMA 12 2 23 8 – 45
Cumberland 5 8 13 12 – 38
OLMA – Bifulco 2, Casale 7, Prescott 23, Fiocchi 3, Fyan 2, Ceccanecchio 8
CR – Hitchens 6, Anderson 7, Gardner 5, Robinson 18, Hatcher 2
