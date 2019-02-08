Josh Wright beat the buzzer again Friday night.
The senior guard sank two foul shots with no time on the clock to give Cape May Tech a 53-52 win over Middle Township.
On Wednesday, Wright sank the winning 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds against Lower Cape May.
Wright finished with 25 Friday. Miles Sapp scored 10 and grabbed 13 rebounds for Middle.
Cape May Tech 11 15 20 7 -53
Middle Twp. 10 9 20 13 - 52
CMT – Wright 25, Hofmann 2, Roach 9, Delvecchio 10, Lynch 4, Lopez 3
MT – Baez 10, Pierce 12, Hamer 8, Sapp 10, Hollon 1, Marino 2, Harris 3, Camacho 7
Holy Spirit 52, Lower Cape May 42
The Spartans stayed in contention for a Cape-Atlantic League tournament berth with the win in this National Division game. Joe Glenn led Spirit with 20 points, scoring 17 of them in the second half.
Lower Cape May 9 5 11 17 – 42
Holy Spirit 9 9 14 20 - 52
LCM – Durham 2, Gault 5, Moore 8, Jackson 6, Lugo 4, Benavingo 6, Pierce 8, Candelaria 3
HS – Kalinowski 8, LaMonaca 7, Georgio 2, Glenn 20, Cella 8, J. Rovillard 3, H. Rovillard 5
Wildwood Catholic 62, St. Joseph 52
Jahlil White scored 26 points to lead the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team to a 62-52 win over St. Joseph in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Friday night.
Wildwood Catholic (21-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. White was 8 for 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Jacob Hoppjng scored 13 for Wildwood Catholic.
Marcellus Ross led St. Joe with 22
St. Joseph 12 16 10 14 - 52
Wildwood Catholic 19 17 8 18 – 62
SJ – Ross 22, Bakcwell 7, Stafford 5, Urbanas 6, Brown 9, Griffin 3
WC – McGonigle 4, Thweatt 111, White 26, Hopping 13, Lopez 6, Klemick 2
