Leah Benichou scored 19 points and added four rebounds to lead Wildwood to a 72-63 victory over Salem in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game Tuesday.
Imene Fathi, Winter Favre and Maya Benichou each scored 10 for the Warriors (18-4). Favre added seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. Fathi had four assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Jenna Hans had 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Torence Gallo added six points and five rebounds. Gabby Keoughan had six rebounds and two points.
Ziara Spence led Salem (5-15) with 14 points.
Salem: 10 6 2 5−23
Wildwood: 30 27 15 0−72
No. 8 Wildwood Cath. 79,
St. Joseph 30
Marianna Papazoglou and Gabby Turco each scored 16 for the Crusaders (18-2), who are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11. Lauren McCallion added 13. Alyia Gray-Rivera scored 10. Kimmy Casiello scored seven.
Other scorers for Wildwood Catholic were: Adrianna Gray-Rivera (5), Carly Murphy (2), Julia Belansen (2), Trina Frey (2), Ricki Davis (2) and Leona Macrina (1).
Brielle Hutchingson and Katie Dainton each scored nine for the Wildcats. Marissa DiGerodano scored five. Sydney Dett added four.
W.Cath: 37 16 14 12−79
St. Joe: 3 9 8 10−30
Point Pleasant Boro 56,
Barnegat 39
Kate Leturgez led Point Pleasant Boro with 22 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Lila Shaver added 15 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Genevieve Fara finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Other scorers were Molly Liggett (4), Molly Burns (3), Keira Muynan (2) and Madison Bjomdahl (1). Point Pleasant Boro improved to 9-10.
Kya Joseph scored 20 for Barnegat (6-15). Isabel Guiro added seven, and Ashley Pringle added five. Sofia Gialanella (4) and Cara McCoy (3).
Pt. Pleasant: 7 17 12 20−56
Barnegat: 7 6 9 16−39
Atlantic Christian 67,
Gloucester County Christian 10
Cristen Winkel led Atlantic Christian with 19 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Shelby Einwechter added 15 points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists. Sydney Pearson had eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals.
Liv Chapman finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, five assists and eight steals. Emily Kelley (5), Daniella Ajayi (4), Eden Wilson (3), Chloe Vogel (2), Paige Noble (2), Reyna Lewis (2). Atlantic Christian improved to 19-6.
Isabella Ipri and Lily DeLoach scored four apiece for Gloucester County Christian. Tatianna Ipri added two.
Atlantic: 27 11 15 14−67
Gloucester: 2 2 4 2−10
From Monday
Holy Spirit 64,
Lower Cape May Reg. 26
Melody Pugliese led the Spartans with 13 points. Fran Florio scored 12. Julianna Lynch and Sophia Pasquale each added eight points. Chloe Cooke had five. Angelina Bell and Charlotte Harbor each added three. Megan Erdman, Cecilia Bell and Kira Murray each scored two.
Molly McGuigan led the Caper Tigers with seven points. Lindsay Holden and Gabi Grey each added six. Emma Muldoon scored three. Sarah Donahue scored two.
LCM:5 13 6 2−26
Spirit:23 13 14 14−64
Ocean City 64,
Oakcrest 37
Avery Jackson led the Red Raiders (15-5) with 12 points. Abbey Fenton added 11. Stephanie Carey, Lauren Mirsky and Emma Finnegan each scored eight. Delaney Lappin had six, Also scoring was Marin Panico (4), Marlee Brestle (3), Joni Dice (2), Megan and Crawford (2).
Nay Nay Clark scored a game-high 33 points for the Falcons (6-14). Jackie Cooper added four.
Ocean City: 12 15 15 22−64
Oakcrest: 2 10 9 16−37
Cedar Creek 68,
Absegami 47
Jezlyn Cross and Tay Tay Parker each scored 15 for the Pirates (7-13). Ana Cintron and Gabbie Luko each added 10. Ashley Nicolichia scored nine. Abby Gunnels had seven. Hannah McKensie scored two.
Haleigh Schafer scored 24 for the Braves (12-8). Ang Polina added 20. Jayla McNamara scored three.
Absegami: 15 4 13 15−47
Cedar Creek: 16 17 13 22−68
ACIT 42,
Atlantic Christian 36
Grace Speer led the Red Hawks (12-6) with 15 points. Cea’anai Jackson added 10 points and eight rebounds. Nyasia Grant had nine points. Julianna Montero scored six. Sa’Daiyah Taylor had two.
Olivia Chapman and Cristen Winkel each scored 11 for the Cougars (2-5). Shelby Einwechter scored eight. Sydney Pearson added six points and eght rebounds. Chapman had 10 rebounds and three steals. Einwechter had five rebounds and four blocks.
ACIT: 9 9 12 12−42
Atl.Christ: 10 7 7 12−36
