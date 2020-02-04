Williamstown High School defeated Hammonton 52-48 in double overtime in a Tri-County Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.
Jada Thompson led the Blue Devils (8-7) with 18 points and added 11 rebounds.
Emma Peretti added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Remy Smith had five points, three rebounds and two assists.
Khristina Washington had four points and four rebounds. Ava Divello had five rebounds and two points. Giada Palmieri added two points and two rebounds.
Jilonne Daley led the Braves (14-4) with 24 points.
Williams: 2 8 15 15 7 5−52
Hamm: 14 7 5 14 7 1−48
Wildwood 42
Clayton 12
Maya Benichou scored 11 points for the Warriors (15-3). Jenna Hans added seven. Winter Favre and Imene Fathi each scored six. Leah Benichou had five. Ava Troiano scored four. Torence Gallo had three.
Wildwood:16 12 8 6−42
Clayton:2 4 0 6−12
Ocean City 57
Holy Spirit 42
Marlee Brestle scored 16 for the Red Raiders (12-5). Lauren Mirsky added 11. Marin Panico scored nine. Delaney Lappin had seven. Abbey Fenton scored six. Other scorers were: Emma Finnegan (5) and Megan Crawford (3).
Julianna Lynch led the Spartans (7-9) with 13 points. Sophia Pasquale added four points.
Spirit:9 4 12 17−42
Ocean City:17 11 11 18−57
Lacey Twp. 59,
Brick Twp. 46
Riley Giordano scored 16 points and added four rebounds for the Lions (9-8). McKayla Mooney had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Sarah Zimmerman added 4 points, six steals and four rebounds. Cayli Biele had seven points and four assists. Maddie Bell had five rebounds and two points.
Savannah Eicheet scored 14 for Brick Twp. (3-15)
Brick: 18 9 16 3−46
Lacey:17 15 20 7−59
Atlantic Christian 52
Baptist Reg. 9
Maddie DeNick had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Cougars (18-4). Paige Noble had 14 points, six steals, five rebounds and four blocks. Reyna Lewis had 11 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Daniella Ajayi added 12 rebounds, four points, three steals, two assists and two blocks.
The Cougars’ Tiana Phillips had five points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Kami DeNick added five rebounds, three blocks and two points. Eden Wilson had four steals, three rebounds, three assists and two points.
At.Christian:14 13 17 8−52
Baptist: 0 4 2 3−9
Toms River South 49,
Barnegat 42
Kelle Alexander had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Toms River South (6-11). Emma Klina scored 11. Emma Wagner added 11 points, two assists and six steals. Brianna Weltner finished with seven points, nine rebounds, two assists and seven steals. Other scorers were Sarah Kukfa (5), Erin Maguire (4) and Abby Olexa (4).
Kya Joseph led Barnegat with 32 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Isabel Guiro added five points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Cara McCoy had two points and 10 rebounds. Ashley Pringle scored three. The Bengals fell to 6-13.
Toms River: 10 7 11 21−49
Barnegat: 5 15 6 16−42
From MONDAY
Cape May Tech 47,
Lower Cape May Reg. 43
Leah Williams scored 12 points and added 12 rebounds to help the Cape May Tech girls basketball team defeat Lower Cape May Regional.
Emily Pasceri added 11 points and 10 rebounds for CMT. Alyssa Gery had six points and four rebounds. Sydney King had four points and three rebounds. Isabella Schmucker scored 11.
Lindsay Holden scored 19 points for the Caper Tigers (1-15). Emma Hec scored nine. Molly McGuigan had five. Alyssa Wagner and Emma Muldoon each added four. Sarah Donahue scored two.
CMT:15 10 10 12−47
LCM:2 16 8 17−43
Bowling (From MOnday)
GIRLS
ACIT 3, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: A: Madison Krug (189, 534), Grace Foster (204, 529), Hailey Super (167, 457); E: Aubrey Lloyd (194, 525), Amy Vu (165, 453), Julie Vu (169, 414).
BOYS
Egg Harbor Twp. 4, ACIT 0: E: Alex Peretti (195, 576), Ivan Wang (197, 556), Brendan Lee (177, 509); A: Gavin Henry (202, 535), Pragyan Alemagarthapa (193, 528), Asa McCarty (178, 484).
