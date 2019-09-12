Holy Spirit High School named Lesley Graham the new girls lacrosse coach Thursday.
An Ocean City resident, Graham played lacrosse at Ithaca College, where she was an All-Conference selection and Defensive Player of the Year in 2005. She became an assistant women's lacrosse coach for Canisius College after earning her master's degree there, and landed her first collegiate head coaching job at Chestnut Hill College in 2009.
Graham moved to Florida in 2010 and helped establish an NCAA Division-II women's lacrosse program at St. Leo University. She coached the team until 2017, and then moved back to New Jersey and became an assistant coach at Stockton University.
Holy Spirit was previously coached by Kim Byrnes this spring, and by Toni Roma the previous two seasons.
