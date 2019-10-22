Ori Levy-Smith scored twice to lead the Ocean City High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.
Kyle Plenn made two saves for the Red Raiders.
Jason DiFilippo scored off an assist for Austin Gross for the Pirates. Hunter McDonald made five saves.
Pilgrim Academy 3
Atlantic Christian 0
Mark Rosie made six saves for the Cougars.
Geon Smallwood, Charlie Baehner and David Seary each scored once for Pilgrim (14-3). Eric Jelinkski made three saves for the shutout.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5,
Salem 0
Miguel Valencia and TJ Shoffler scored twice for the Caper Tigers (6-10). Jordan Pierce scored once.
Logan Foote made 10 saves for Salem (5-13).
From Monday
ACIT 5
Cape May Tech 0
Jeffrey Sanchez-Gonzalez scored twice for ACIT (10-8).
George Nomah had two assists and scored once. Josuan Medina and Colby Weiss each scored once. Niko Rzotkiewicz made five saves. Felipe Sanchez made two saves.
Lucas Gehring made 13 saves for Cape May Tech (6-10).
