Mike Liberty's 17-minute first place finish for Oakcrest High School boys cross country Tuesday wasn't enough to stop St. Augustine Prep from winning the meet at home, 26-29.
Dave Kenny was the top runner for the Hermits with a 17:40.
St. Augustine Prep 26,
Oakcrest 29
At St. Augustine Prep
1. Mike Liberty O 17:00; 2. Kyle Hartman O 17:30; 3. Dave Kenny S 17:40; 4. Luca Covino S 17:53; 5. Nick Galinus S 18:04; 6. Nick Stanchina S 18:10; 7. Frank Gabriel O 18:17; 8. Ethan Kern S 18:18; 9. Steve Szabo O 18:47; 10. Ethan Rowley O 18:51.
Records—N/A.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.