Lindsay Robbins and her Cape May Tech girls cross country teammates each placed in the top 14 runners to lead the Hawks a 15-50 victory over Salem Tech at Cape May County Park on Monday.
Robbins finished in 20 minutes, 57 seconds. The Hawks' Emie Frederick (21:43) and Jayne Seitz (22:07) placed second and third, respectively. Ruby Redmond was fifth (23:46), and Megan Douglass was sixth (23:56).
Cape May Tech improved to 9-1, while Salem Tech fell to 0-10.
The Hawks' Ava Hawk was seventh (25:00), and Alexis Sykes was eight (25:16). Gabby Smith placed ninth in 25:34. Jamine Halverson was 10th (26:45). Jordan Tomlin was 11th (29:09).
Madison Hayes placed 12th in 29:28. McKena Andserson was 13th (29:49). Emily Brown was 14th (30:25).
Boys cross country
Salem County Career and Tech 23 ,
Cape May Tech 32
At Cape May County Tech
1. Jon Finney S 18:38; 2. Mitch Direnzo S 18:39; 3. Calvin Nguyen C 19:39; 4. Frank Basile C 20:07; 5. Trent Butler S 20:11; 6. Caleb Warner C 20:28; 7. Tristan Zoppina S 20:56; 8. Ivan Moore S 21:08; 9. Jared Maloney C 21:36; 10. Jarod O'Reily C 21:44; 11. Jack Cleffi C 21:46; 12. Luis Santiago S 23:04; 13. Coy Smith S 23:07; 14. Eddie Ruiz C 23:11; 15. David Wurtz C 27:15.
Records—N/A.
