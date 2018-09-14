Bridgeton 20, Ocean City 41 - FINAL
Middle 15, Buena 21 - FINAL
Clayton 48, Wildwood 0 - FINAL
Mainland Regional 7, Cherry Hill West - 3Q
St. Joseph 30, St. Augustine Prep 8- FINAL
Cumberland Regional 0, Pennsauken 38 -4Q
Barnegat 14, Shore Regional 7 - 2Q
Atlantic City at Washington Township, 7
Cedar Creek 21, Absegami 6 - 2Q
Egg Harbor Township 0, Kingsway Reg. 14 - 2Q
Holy Spirit 28, Camden Catholic 0 -3Q
Lower Cape May Regional 0, Pleasantville 41 - HALFTIME
Millville 0, Williamstown 14 - HALFTIME
Oakcrest 0 at Highland Regional 17 - HALFTIME
Shawnee 14, Hammonton 14 - 3Q
Vineland 0, Lenape 14 -HALFTIME
