BOYS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group IV final
(4) Millville 40, (2) Cherokee 55, FINAL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group I final
(2) Haddon Township 45, (1) Wildwood 39 FINAL
South Jersey Group III final
(2) Ocean City 27, (1) Mainland 41, FINAL
