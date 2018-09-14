Bridgeton 20, Ocean City 41 - FINAL

Middle 15, Buena 21 - FINAL 

Clayton 48, Wildwood 0 - FINAL 

Mainland Regional 14, Cherry Hill West 21 - FINAL  

St. Joseph 30, St. Augustine Prep 8- FINAL 

Cumberland Regional 0, Pennsauken 38 -FINAL 

Barnegat 17, Shore Regional 14 - FINAL 

Atlantic City 0, Washington Township 21 - FINAL 

Cedar Creek 41,  Absegami 6 -FINAL 

Egg Harbor Township 0, Kingsway Reg. 21 -FINAL 

Holy Spirit 38, Camden Catholic 0 -FINAL

Lower Cape May Regional 6, Pleasantville 63 - HALFTIME 

Millville 6, Williamstown 35 - FINAL

Oakcrest 0, Highland Regional 30 - FINAL

Shawnee 17, Hammonton 21 - FINAL 

Vineland 14, Lenape 17 -FINAL 

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.