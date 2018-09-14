Bridgeton 20, Ocean City 41 - FINAL
Middle 15, Buena 21 - FINAL
Clayton 48, Wildwood 0 - FINAL
Mainland Regional 14, Cherry Hill West 21 - FINAL
St. Joseph 30, St. Augustine Prep 8- FINAL
Cumberland Regional 0, Pennsauken 38 -FINAL
Barnegat 17, Shore Regional 14 - FINAL
Atlantic City 0, Washington Township 21 - FINAL
Cedar Creek 41, Absegami 6 -FINAL
Egg Harbor Township 0, Kingsway Reg. 21 -FINAL
Holy Spirit 38, Camden Catholic 0 -FINAL
Lower Cape May Regional 6, Pleasantville 63 - HALFTIME
Millville 6, Williamstown 35 - FINAL
Oakcrest 0, Highland Regional 30 - FINAL
Shawnee 17, Hammonton 21 - FINAL
Vineland 14, Lenape 17 -FINAL
