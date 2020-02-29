EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Barnegat High School senior Griffin Jackstadt made history Saturday night.
And Jackstadt, who dyed black tiger stripes into the side of his hair, rose his arms in celebration as he walked off the wrestling mat at Egg Harbor Township.
The 18-year-old earned an intense 3-2 decision over Southern Regional senior JT Cornelius to capture the Region 8 title at 285 pounds.
Jackstadt is the Bengals' first regional champion.
“It feels amazing,” Jackstadt said. “Not many people can say that anyway. But it just feels really good.”
The top four finishers in each of the 14 weight classes at each of the state’s eight regional tournaments advance to the championship tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The state tournament begins Friday and ends with championship bouts next Sunday.
Twenty-seven wrestlers from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties advanced from Region 8 to the state tournament.
Jackstadt trailed 1-0 in the third period but earned three quick points via reversal and takedown. Cornelius made it 3-2 with a minute remaining, but Jackstadt held on.
“I just knew it meant a lot to the school,” Jackstadt said. “No one has ever done it before for Barnegat. I went out there and did what I could to represent the school well.”
Jackstadt said he wants to continue breaking program records in Atlantic City.
“I have a lot of Bengal pride,” Jackstadt said with a laugh when asked about his unique hairdo. “I just want to keep representing Barnegat.”
St. Augustine Prep junior Mike Misita captured his third consecutive District 31 title last week. But after he won, the 17-year-old said he wanted “better feelings.”
The Williamstown resident accomplished that Saturday.
Misita pinned Lower Cape May Regional sophomore Marcus Hebron in 1 minute, 28 seconds to capture his second straight regional title.
Misita, who also pinned his opponent in the semifinals, earned five points in the opening 20 seconds of the bout.
“This is a better feeling,” Misita said.’”But I still want an even better one. And we all know what that means.”
Misita, who finished eighth at states last season, said he is more experienced and more confident than he was as a sophomore.
But his mindset will remain the same next week.
“Nothing is really going to be different,” Misita said. “I’m just going to take it one match at a time and continue to wrestle my best.”
Lower sophomores Braydon Castillo and Hebron are friends off the mat and training partners during the winter.
Last week, Castillo and Hebron captured District 30 titles at 160 and 195, respectively.
And both are headed now to Atlantic City.
“We do great as practice partners,” said Hebron, 16, of Lower Township. “We both show up and work hard at practice each day. This is what happens when you work hard.”
Castillo, who qualified for regions last season but not states, earned four points in the first 10 seconds of his semifinal bout via takedown and a two-point near fall.
The 15-year-old finished strong and earned a 10-3 decision over Absegami’s Quinn McLaughlin in the final to advance to his first state tournament.
“It feels great,” Castillo said. “I’ve always wanted to make it to the states. I’ve always wanted to be in the spotlight at regions. I finally made it. It’s amazing.”
Hebron also jumped out to an early lead and continued to dominate until he eventually pinned Williamstown’s Thomas Sherlock in 4:50 in his semifinal match. His final ended too late for this edition.
Last winter, Hebron lost in the first-round of regions. But he was motivated Saturday to advance to his first state tournament.
“I feel great,” Hebron said. “It was hard after losing in regions last year. It feels good to come here and be able to get wins like that.”
Absegami freshman George Rhodes also advanced to states with a second-place finish at 170. The 16-year-old from Galloway Township earned a 5-0 decision in the semifinals.
He lost an 8-6 decision in the championship bout and aims to wrestle strong at states.
“It feels great,” Rhodes said. “It feels amazing. It makes a good statement for years to come that I come to wrestle, even as a freshman.”
Holy Spirit sophomore Ken Sherman earned a dramatic 6-5 decision over Hammonton senior Ryan Figueroa to finish third at 138.
Sherman trailed 5-3 with less than a minute remaining in the third period. He received two points via takedown in the closing seconds to advance to his second straight state tournament.
“It feels awesome,” said Sherman, 17, of Galloway Township. “The No. 1 rule I have is to never stop wrestling. You never know what would happen next if you keep wrestling.
“Just keep wrestling, you can always pull it out somehow.”
St. Joseph junior Alex Giordano, who lost in the quarterfinals Friday, won three straight wrestleback matches Saturday to finish third at 170.
Giordano, who qualified for regions last winter, earned a 9-4 decision over Washington Township’s Mike LaRosa to qualify for his first state tournament.
“It feels amazing, especially because I didn’t get the seed I wanted to initially at regions,” said Giordano, 17, of Hammonton. “I wrestled and worked my tail off to get here. I’m excited to go to A.C.”
Third-place matches
106– D’Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine) d. Hogan Horsey (Oakcrest) 4-0;
113– Hunter Horsey (Oakcrest) p. Sean Cowan (Absegami) 5:17;
120– Joey Miranda (Kingsway) d. Ethan Wilson (Washington Twp.) 3-2;
126—Taylor Robinson (Williamstown) d. Matt Brielmeier (Southern) 6-4;
132—Brock Zurawski (St. Augustine) p. Travis Brown (Pinelands) 4:24;
138—Ken Sherman (Holy Spirit) d. Ryan Figueroa (Hammonton) 6-5;
145—Nick Flamma (Washington Twp.) d. Brett Buckingham (Highland) 9-5;
152—Jared Schoppe (Delsea) d. Cole Velardi (Southern) 5-2;
160—Alex Marshall (St. Augustine) md. Asa Walton (Delsea) 12-0:
170—Alex Giordano (St. Joseph) d. Mike LaRosa (Washington Twp.) 9-4;
182—Nick Marshall (St. Augustine) md. Ben LoParo (Southern) 15-5;
195—Mikal Taylor (Absegami) d. Thomas Sherlock (Williamstown) 4-3;
220—Tony Thompson (Buena) d. Josh Ortiz (Highland) 7-6;
285—Jack Dunn (Washington Twp.) d. Nick Sannino (Ocean City) 8-6.
