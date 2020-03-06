ATLANTIC CITY — Three local wrestlers punched their tickets Friday to the state individual wrestling tournament finals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Mainland Regional’s Amirah Giorgianni (180 pounds) and Lower Cape May Regional’s Joelle Klein (215) won semifinals in their respective girls brackets to advance to Saturday’s title bouts.

Giorgianni won by disqualification over Delran’s Haylee Adorno, and Klein beat New Brunswick’s Donna Walker with a 3-0 decision. Giorgianni will face New Brunswick’s Kerly Borbo for the 180-pound championship. Klein will take on West Orange’s Sandra Guerrero.

On the boys side, JT Cornelius gave Southern Regional a state finalist for the second year in a row. He won a 3-1 sudden victory over Dwight Morrow’s Hector Lebron.

“He was getting tired, and I knew he was going to start coming at my head to bring me down,” Cornelius said of his bout-winning move. “I knew as soon as he planted, he was too tired, and I was going to throw him forward. No looking back after that.”

Cornelius, a Toms River resident, will play football at Monmouth University next year. It’s been in his mind all weekend he’ll soon be on a mat for the last time in his career.

“As I was leaving soon, I was telling my teachers, ‘This is my last high school event that I’m ever competing in,’” Cornelius said. “This is it, so I might as well make it a good one.”

Southern’s Robert Woodcock was just seconds away from earning a spot in the 160 title bout, but he lost a 5-4 decision to Delbarton’s Dante Stefanelli.

St. Augustine’s Mike Misita lost to Camden Catholic’s Martin Cosgrove on a 6-5 decision in the 195 semifinals.

Woodcock and Misita can place no lower than sixth at the tournament.

The top eight finishers reach the podium.

Woodcock, a senior, fell behind 2-0 early in the first period but kept the bout close before taking a 4-3 lead on a reversal with a minute left in the third. Stefanelli scored on an equalizing escape shortly after, and then pulled off another escape with 5 seconds left to advance to the 160 final.

“I think he’s wrestled really well,” Southern coach Dan Roy said of Woodcock. “He’s had a really good tournament all the way through. It’s just unfortunate that that happened. I feel he’s good enough to be in the finals.”

Woodcock rebounded to win a 3-0 decision in the consolation semifinals over Rumson-Fair Haven's Shay Addison. He will wrestle Matt Benedetti of Manalapan in the third-place bout.

Misita was the No. 2 seed at 195. His match also came down to the wire.

Trailing 4-3, Cosgrove managed a takedown and an escape late in the third period to take a 6-4 lead with 30 seconds left. Misita scored on an escape to pull within one but ran out of time.

“I wasn’t moving my feet enough,” said Misita, 17, of Williamstown. “My feet kind of were slow, and he kept getting to my legs.”

The two friends had a full embrace after the tightly contested bout.

“It was a good match, and Martin’s a good friend of mine,” Misita said. “We work out a lot together, and that’s the just the way it goes.”

Misita, like Woodcock, competed in a consolation match later Friday and won a 6-0 decision. He will wrestle Delbarton's Luke Chakonis in the third-place bout.

Two other local wrestlers locked up spots on Saturday’s podium.

Southern’s Eddie Hummel had a long day on the mat Friday, wrestling in five matches.

The 138-pounder lost his opening bout Thursday afternoon, dropping him to the first round of wrestlebacks. Starting with a 17-10 decision Thursday night, Hummel rattled off six straight wins to earn a spot in the third-place bout.

Hummel's last five wins all came Friday. He won by a first-period pin, an 8-3 decision and a 3-1 sudden victory to lock up a podium finish. He won a 6-3 tiebreaker in the consolation quarterfinals and a 6-4 decision in the consolation semis. He will wrestle Long Branch's Ryan Zimmerman for third.

Barnegat 285-pounder Griffin Jackstadt lost his quarterfinal match and rebounded with a 9-6 decision in the wrestleback round. But he dropped a 3-1 decision in the wrestleback quarterfinals and will wrestle for seventh place Saturday morning against North Hunterdon’s Liam Akers.

Staff writer John Russo contributed to this story.

