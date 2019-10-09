Gianna Lorito scored three goals Tuesday in a 4-1 Cumberland Regional High School girls soccer win over Gloucester during a Tri-County interdivision game.
Taryn Richie had one goal for the Colts (2-13). Alex Hitchner had two assists. Peyton Elwell and Taryn Richie had an assist each. Madison Alcom made five saves.
Danaka Bennett scored for Gloucester (2-13) on an assist from Haley Campbell. Kacie Palmer had six saves.
From Tuesday
Salem 2,
Wildwood 0
Laura Hassler scored twice for Salem (3-10). Wildwood fell to 4-9.
ACIT 5,
Bridgeton 0
Hailey Gould scored all five goals for Atlantic County Institute of Technology (6-9).
Hailey Haas and Arianna Young each had an assist. Gabriella Cotto made three saves for the shutout.
Emelin Ortuno had three saves for Bridgeton (2-13).
Pilgrim Academy 4,
Gloucester County Christian 1
Sophia Parise led Pilgrim Academy with two goals and two assists.
Mackenzie Smith had two goals.
Southern Reg. 1,
Middletown North 1
Gianna Simon scored for Southern Regional (6-4-1) on an assist from Megan Lockwood.
Lindsey Selert had 19 saves.
Katelyn Reid scored for Middletown North (8-5-1) on an assist from Darien Rinn. Ellie Kacen made 13 saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.